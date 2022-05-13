Hosted by the Prince William County Rugby Football Club, the third annual edition of The Kings 10s tournament takes place May 14 on the field at Buck Keyes American Legion Post 28 in Triangle. Kickoff is at 9 a.m.
Admission is free for the tourney, which culminates the spring season in amateur rugby and kicks off the summer.
Eight teams are expected to compete in a series of 10-on-10 matches, each consisting of two 10-minute halves. The tourney will be followed by a social event for the players.
“Rugby 10s are not very common,” PWCRFC president Dominic Marchionna said. “We host this tournament at this time of year because it helps ease the transition from 15-on-15 rugby union to summer sevens.”
The King’s 10s is named after former player and founding member Garrett “The King” Wilson, who secured PWCRFC’s first sponsorship and helped the club become a reality.
The inaugural event was held in 2018, then again the following year. The COVID pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
This year the field has expanded from five teams to eight.
“Our expectations are for a great day of rugby on and off the field,” Marchionna said.
Spring recap
The Owls of PWCRFC went 1-3 during the spring portion of their match schedule.
A 44-19 triumph March 19 over the Washington Scandals was followed by a pair of losses to Severn River (42-0) and Frederick (50-24), a team one division higher than Prince William’s Division 4.
A “heartbreaking” 26-25 loss April 23 to Patuxent River brought the Owls to 1-3.
“While it did not show in the standings, the club has grown and greatly improved throughout this spring,” Marchionna said.
The Owls’ roster features players as old as 42 and as young as 17, including Woodbridge Senior High School juniors Jason Lockamy and Jamie Ferrio, whose father Chris is a longtime PWCRFC player.
The Ferrios have both been in Prince William’s starting 15 for every match this year, with Chris at prop and Jamie at flanker.
