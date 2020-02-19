The Potomac Panthers won their sixth conference-level tournament title in seven seasons by beating Forest Park’s boys basketball team 51-48 Tuesday at home in Dumfries.
Manny White made 9 of 10 free throws, including 3-for-4 down the stretch to break a 48-48 tie and win the Cardinal District final. He finished with 15 points as the top-seeded Panthers improved their record to 20-3 while the No. 3 Bruins fell to 14-11.
So Potomac got some gratification after failing to win the 2018-19 district tournament despite also entering as the No. 1 seed after winning either the Conference 15 or Cardinal District tournament titles each of the previous five seasons.
On Tuesday, the Panthers built leads as large as 21-10 early in the second quarter and 37-25 early in the third period. The Bruins rallied back to tie the score 48-48 late in the fourth, but White scored the final three points.
Kyle Honore added 14 points in the game with five each from Caleb Satchell and Hayden Draper. Honore also had three assists and Kejahn Rainey had two while Rakim Lamarre had five rebounds with four from White.
For Forest Park, Kevin Johnson had 14 points with 8-for-9 free-throw shooting while Evan Reed had 10 points, Kyle Bond had nine, Tyler Smith had seven and Leon Farely had six.
Colgan girls basketball 65, Woodbridge 57
With 25 points from Alyssa Andrews, the Colgan Sharks won their first girls basketball district tournament championship in history by beating Woodbridge 65-57 during the Cardinal District final at home in Manassas.
She made 7 of 11 free throws while Kennedy Fuller went 10-for-10 to finish with 16 points and boost top-seeded Colgan’s record to 18-5 while dropping the No. 2 Vikings to 14-9. Grace Damato added nine points and Peyton Ray had six to help the Sharks overcome a 34-28 halftime deficit.
For Woodbridge, Alia Denwiddie had 18 points, Amani Melendez had 15, Vanessa Laumbach had 10 and Naja Njongba had eight.
Brentsville girls basketball 56, Manassas Park 31
With four double-figure scorers, the Brentsville Tigers finished the girls basketball regular season with a 56-31 victory over Manassas Park on the road.
Gabby Garrison led them with 16 points on four 3-pointers to give Brentsville a 17-5 record with an 8-4 mark in the Class 4 Northwestern District while the Cougars fell to 0-22 and 0-12. Alden Yergey added 13 points on 4-for-4 three-throw shooting with 11 points from Cai Smith and 10 from Cara Vollmer.
For Manassas Park, Cierra Davis had 13 points and Nina Lanier had eight with 6-for-6 free-throw shooting, but the Cougars still fell behind 27-10 by halftime.
