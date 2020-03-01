Manny White scored 17 points Friday to help the Potomac Panthers win the Class 6 Region B boys basketball championship.
The top-seeded Panthers beat No. 3 Massaponax 55-48 at home in Dumfries to give them a March 6 state quarterfinal game against the Region 6A runner-up, either Thomas Dale or Western Branch. Potomac will enter state with a 14-game winning streak and a 23-3 record after building a 53-36 midway through the fourth quarter Friday. The Panthers led only 13-12 in the first period and 25-21 at halftime, but they pulled away in the second half.
Kejahn Rainey scored 10 points, Tyrell Harris had nine, Anthony Jackson had eight and Larry Wright had seven. White made 7 of 10 field goals while Rainey made 6 of 7 free throws.
Kyle Honore added three assists and Wright had eight rebounds while Jackson had two blocks.
George Mason girls basketball 39, Brentsville 31
Two days after earning a state berth in the semifinals, the Brentsville Tigers finished as the Class 3 Region B runner-up Saturday with a 39-31 loss to George Mason in the girls basketball tournament final at home in Nokesville.
In the semifinals Thursday, the second-seeded Tigers defeated No. 3 Maggie Walker 36-31 at home to earn a spot in the Class 3 state quarterfinals, during which they will play March 6 against the Region 3A champion, either Booker T. Washington or Lakeland.
Against Maggie Walker, Brentsville finished on a 19-14 run after entering halftime in a 17-17 tie, so the Tigers’ record improved their record to 19-6. Gabby Garrison and Cara Vollmer led them with eight points apiece while adding six apiece were Kendall Meunier, Cai Smith and Alden Yergy. Vollmer and Garrison each made a pair of 3-pointers while Meunier went 4-for-4 on free throws.
Against fourth-seeded Mason, Garrison had 14 points, Vollmer had six and Smith had five. But Brentsville fell behind 14-11 at halftime en route to its third loss of the season to the Mustangs.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 46, Evangel Christian 40
Adam Kemp scored 19 points Saturday to help the Heritage Christian Patriots win the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference AA state championship.
They beat previously undefeated and top-seeded Evangel Christian 46-40 by making 10 of 12 free throws during the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to counter the Eagles’ strong 3-point shooting. So Heritage finished the season with an 11-6 record despite its 1-4 start while Evangel ended at 17-1.
The Eagles took a brief lead in the fourth quarter after the Patriots led most of the game, but Heritage quickly regained the advantage in the fourth. Bret Cormican scored 16 points for the Patriots while Hayden James had eight as he was named the ODACS state tournament MVP for the second consecutive season. He made the all-tournament team with Kemp.
James finished the season averaging 21.4 points per game on 49.1 percent field goal shooting, 4.5 steals and 3.5 assists. In the semifinals, he had 31 points (9-for-12 free-throw shooting), five assists and four steals Friday for a 56-50 win over Bethel Christian.
Cormican added 10 points and drew a couple of charges in the second half, while Kemp and Wyatt Goodnight had eight points apiece. The Patriots only led by as much as eight points with about 15 lead changes in the game, but they made 7 of 9 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
