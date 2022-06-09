More than 77 minutes into Tuesday’s Class 6 girls soccer quarterfinal in Haymarket, the Patriot Pioneers finally broke a scoreless tie.
It felt like it should have been a lot sooner.
About 20 yards away from the goal, Patriot senior Hannah McGarvey dribbled around an Ocean Lakes defender to create time and space, then kicked the ball over the keeper’s leap, off the crossbar, and down beyond the goal line.
Her teammates and the fans inside Patriot High School stadium burst into a long-awaited paroxysm of joy. The Pioneers had been peppering the opponents’ net with 28 shots, 16 of them on frame.
Neither the Pioneers (14-4-3) nor the visiting Dolphins threatened again in the remaining time, and Patriot advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 6 girls soccer state tournament with a 1-0 triumph.
A lopsided 1-0 game
Head coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne lamented that her team didn’t capitalize on a myriad of quality chances throughout the quarterfinal contest.
“It was frustrating,” she said, able to chuckle about it afterward. “I was definitely having a little bit of a heart attack on the sideline.”
Normally a defender, McGarvey was moved up to forward for the game’s final four minutes, a standard strategy for the Pioneers.
“I didn’t want to go to overtime. Let’s go get one now,” Beauchamp-Payne explained. "They said they could do it, and I trust them. And she did it!”
The clincher was McGarvey’s fifth goal of the season. She laughed when asked about the precision placement of her shot.
“We were trying to chip the keeper and find that top,” she said. “I just tried to find that little space between her hands and the crossbar. So I’m really glad that happened!”
Versatility is a feature Beauchamp-Payne likes about her team, especially when senior midfielder Dakota Russell left the game with an injury.
“Being able to put players in new spots on the fly and adjust, I’m so glad our girls dug deep and rallied,” the coach said.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Ochs earned the clean sheet, aided by a “rock-solid” back line of Carly Brock, Alexa Funes, Emma Capuano, and McGarvey. Beauchamp-Payne called Brock and McGarvey “two of the best center-backs in the state.”
Midfielder Nenah Conners registered a couple of shots on frame, and offensive-minded midfielders Carly Gillette, Natalie Zeger, and Elena Scianna earned multiple chances, as the Pioneers dominated possession time in both halves.
Patriot took five corner kicks to Ocean Lakes’ one.
Different team, similar results
Patriot made the state final a year ago and is a win away from getting back there, but this year’s team isn’t the same as last year’s.
“Last year we were the dominating force the entire season,” Beauchamp-Payne said. “This year we’ve had to grow and really get better and fine-tune our craft in different ways.”
A particularly strong Cedar Run District, the coach added, helped the Pioneers prepare for the postseason.
“This has been a fun year, especially to watch their progress,” she said. “Continuous forward progress, that’s why we’re in the next game.”
One of the traits McGarvey likes most about this Patriot team is that “we never drop our energy.”
“Off the run we had last year, we knew the level of play we’d have to step up to,” McGarvey said. “From regional play and now into states, we’ve really become better friends off the field and that’s helped us play on the field.”
