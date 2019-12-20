Potomac point guard Kyle Honore calmly stepped around a perimeter ball screen midway through the second quarter Friday.
Both nearby Forest Park defenders sagged toward the basket and left Honore open behind the 3-point line.
The Bruins probably would have been safe with that defensive approach last boys basketball season, when Honore rarely excelled in such situations. But on Friday he confidently used that screen to create space before quickly taking and making a 3-pointer.
Then the Panthers ran that same screen play on their next possession, at the same spot on the floor, and Honore repeated the feat. His back-to-back 3-pointers were part of 21 unanswered points for Potomac, which went on to beat Forest Park 66-47 at home in Dumfries to extend the Panthers’ winning streak to six games.
“Last year he couldn’t shoot off of ball screens,” said Potomac coach Keith Honore, who is also Kyle’s father. “He’s done a phenomenal job in the offseason of refining his game [and] preparing himself.”
Since averaging 4.7 points per game last season as a freshman, Kyle Honore changed the release point of his shot. Now he averages 14.4 points per game for Potomac (6-1), including a game-high 15 Friday against Forest Park (3-4). He went from a role player off the bench for a state-qualifying team in 2018-19 to the Panthers’ second-leading scorer this winter.
“Confidence from the coaches,” Honore said. “It definitely helps.”
With five assists Friday, he also leads Potomac this season at 3.1 per game, helping the Panthers improve their recent record to a fantastic 142-27 since the start of the 2013-14 season. Some of those past Potomac teams featured Keijon Honore, a point guard who graduated in 2015. So Kyle Honore has a family pedigree to live up to.
“It’s a tough situation,” Keith Honore said. “He’s got the ghost of Keijon Honore on his back. He’s got his dad on his back. And we’ve had a plethora of great point guards to play here.
“I know it’s important to him … that he be known as one of them,” the coach said. “So far he’s done a really good job. I’m really proud.”
Kyle Honore helped the Panthers make 8 of their 15 3-pointers (53 percent) Friday, including an incredible 7-for-8 over the opening 14 minutes. Honore made all three of his 3-pointers during that early span as Potomac built a 41-15 lead by halftime.
“We didn’t do a very good job guarding the 3-point line at all,” Bruins coach Mak Dogbatse said. “It’s very frustrating. We told our kids who the shooters were – to close out. In a couple situations we left wide open shooters.”
Caleb Satchell made a pair of 3-pointers during the opening five minutes of the first quarter, including a four-point play, en route to ending the night with seven points. Lorin Hall’s two 3-pointers helped him finish with 12 points off of the bench, while starting forward Tyrell Harris had 10 points.
Forest Park actually appeared to defend well against Harris, who completed the first half with only two points after he entered the game averaging 19.3 per night as Potomac’s leading scorer. Yet the Panthers still led by 26 points at halftime.
“It’s hard to explain,” Dogbatse said.
Keith Honore did offer an explanation, though.
“Our strength is in numbers; we have depth,” he said. “We have guys on our bench that I believe can start in a lot of other places and be big-piece guys.”
Larry Wright, for example, finished with six points off the bench while starter KeJahn Rainey matched him with six. Wright also had seven rebounds and Harris had a team-high nine, but Harris’ 10 points also marked his season-low after he scored only two in the first half as Honore and Hall combined for 23 before halftime.
“I wasn’t worried about two points, or zero points, at all,” Harris said. “As long as we’re winning I don’t care.”
Keith Honore appreciated that sentiment.
“I don’t know that we would have had that approach last year,” said Honore, whose 2018-19 team lost in the Class 5 state quarterfinals to finish with an 18-8 record after winning the Cardinal District regular season championship and ending as the Region 5D tournament runner-up.
Potomac now has three returning starters from that team in Harris, Satchell and Manny White, who did not play Friday due to injury.
“We were much more immature last year, and things like [individual] scoring mattered to us,” Honore said. “Whether you shoot it or you don’t, we’re all equal on defense and we’re all expected to play as equally as hard.”
And that’s what truly fueled the Panthers’ victory Friday – defense. They allowed only 15 points in the first half and Forest Park finished the night with 19 turnovers.
Potomac’s full-court man-to-man defense applied relentless pressure on the Bruins’ guards, especially as Forest Park tried to run its offensive sets. The Panthers invaded the space of each Forest Park perimeter player, ball-handlers and off-guards alike.
“One of our main traditions is our defense,” Keith Honore said. “We’re going to guard you as soon as you get off the bus. We’re going to make life miserable for you. We’re going to stay in your face until you fold. That’s just our brand of defense.”
Honore has seen fewer teams apply that high pressure in recent years, especially after the University of Virginia won an NCAA championship using the “pack line defense” that Cavaliers coach Tony Bennett’s family has relied on for decades by encouraging off-ball defenders to drop back within about 15 feet of the basket rather than pressuring perimeter players who don’t have the ball.
“Everybody does it now,” Honore said of the pack line approach. “It’s tried and proven.
“But we’re going to get up in passing lanes,” he said. “We’re going to pressure the ball, and we’re going to make every single catch tough. … We pride ourselves on it.”
And Honore rewards his players’ defensive efforts by giving them freedom on the offensive end.
“As long as we play defense Coach don’t really care what we do” offensively, Harris said with a smile. “It starts with defense. It gives us confidence and just makes the game more fun.”
On Friday, the Panthers began the second quarter with a defensive stop to maintain their 17-11 lead. Then they used a 21-0 run to effectively end Forest Park’s hopes of winning.
“To be able to defend like that at this point in the season, it’s really encouraging,” Honore said of shutting out the Bruins over more than six minutes. “That’s big time.”
In fact, the Bruins attempted only five field goals in the second quarter thanks to their six turnovers and a handful of Potomac fouls that left Forest Park with 2-for-7 free-throw shooting in the period.
“That’s the thing with offense – it’s timing,” Dogbatse said. “When someone pops open, it’s not going to be a long time they’re open. You’ve got to be able to make the timely pass.
“They put pressure on us, and we just didn’t make the direct pass to the open person,” Dogbatse said. “We get blinders on.”
Forest Park entered the Panthers’ gym Friday with only one returning starter in Kevin Johnson and without a usual starter in Kenneth Clark, due to a toe injury.
“Us being a young team … I think it overwhelmed them a little bit,” Dogbatse said of the Bruins. Potomac “just made us panic.”
Yet Forest Park’s 6-foot-8 center Kyle Bond had arguably the best performance of the night. He finished with a team-high 12 points, including a pair of dunks in the first half.
“We knew that was going to be an issue,” Honore said. “One of the ways we had to defend him was by keeping the ball away from him.
“Once he gets his hands on the ball that deep in the paint, you’re not going to do a whole lot,” Honore said. “So that’s why we really ramped up our defensive pressure on the perimeter.”
Potomac limited Bond’s offensive opportunities, but he still finished with game-highs of nine rebounds and six blocks, including five blocks in the second quarter alone.
“He’s important,” Dogbatse said. “They put a lot of pressure on our guards, but our guards have got to not turn the ball over and get him the ball.”
Johnson matched Bond with a team-high 12 points, while Kenyani Lee and Tyler Smith had six each. Lee also had six rebounds and three assists with Johnson adding three assists.
Nonetheless, Forest Park’s Cardinal District record fell to 1-1 while Potomac improved to 2-0. But at least the Bruins will host the rematch Jan. 28.
“Hopefully we can get them at our place and get a better showing,” Dogbatse said.
