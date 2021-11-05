You have permission to edit this article.
Patriot Pioneers field hockey run ends in region semis

Patriot lost a heartbreaker Tuesday, Nov. 2, falling to Freedom-South Riding 3-2 in the Class 6 Region C semifinals and missing a bid to states. 

A historic season for Patriot High School's field hockey team ended Nov. 2 with a 3-2 loss to Freedom-South Riding in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

The Pioneers (15-4) were doomed by a series of late corners in the Eagles’ favor, keeping Patriot out of its first state tournament in the sport.

Eighth-year head coach Emily Ortiz was disappointed in the proceedings, but proud of the season her team put together.

“In life, they are going to face some indignant obstacles,” said Ortiz, who earned her 90th win in the region quarterfinals Oct. 26 versus Forest Park.

“Sometimes you are going to come out on the winning side, and sometimes you will come out on the losing side. Regardless, they all played their hearts out and gave it their all. That’s what matters.”

After winding up in a three-way tie for the Cedar Run District regular-season title, Patriot won the district tournament for the first time in school history with a 3-2 overtime defeat of rival Battlefield Oct. 26

“This one was particularly special because it helped seed the team first for regionals,” Ortiz said. “They certainly eliminated any doubt about how skilled every player is, but most importantly how strong of a team they are.”

The Pioneers were led by five seniors including Claudia Lenahan, who set a new district and region record with 37 goals. She ends her high school career with 72 goals.

