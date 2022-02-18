Patriot perfection: Defensive toughness has 21-0 Pioneers' boys primed for state title run

Never losing a game is every team’s goal.
So far, so good for the 21-0 Patriot Pioneers boys basketball team.
The Pioneers stormed through their set schedule, besting all 20 opponents to emerge with the program’s first-ever undefeated regular season.
They kept it up to open the postseason, knocking off Osbourn Park 71-45 in the Cedar Run District tournament semifinals Feb. 14.
Defense is the first thing sixth-year head coach Sherman Rivers credits for Patriot’s roll. His squad is beating teams by an average of 16 points a game by mostly shutting them down. Patriot allows 46.0 points a game and given up 60 just twice.
“For a team with an up-tempo style, I think it’s remarkable,” Rivers said. “It shows the hard work and dedication our guys have put into defending. I couldn’t ask for better intensity on that end.”
Guards Nasir Coleman and Courtney Davis are harassing defenders who average 1.9 and 1.7 steals per game, respectively, with Davis always assigned to the opponent’s best player. Senior Nick Marrero, a deep-ball threat on offense, is a superb pass-deflector on defense.
Forwards Isaiah Vick and Jay Randall are both rim-protectors who can guard the perimeter when needed. Those two pace Patriot in blocked shots.
“That makes us a very versatile defensive team,” Rivers said.
A deep bench
When Rivers subs guys in, there’s hardly any drop-off in performance.
“Our depth puts us ahead of some of the other teams, for sure,” he said.
Shooting a team-high 43% from 3-point territory, senior guard Mike Ackerman is third on the team behind Coleman and Randall with 9.4 points per game despite not starting one.
“He’d be one of the top players on any other team,” Rivers declared.
Sophomore guard Desmond Hopkins “has made some big baskets in big moments.”
Sam Fernandez, the Pioneers’ quarterback in football, has found his niche on the hardcourt.
“Talk about unselfish. He’s an all-region guy in football, and he comes in for us and does the little things,” the coach said of Fernandez.
Junior Kaden Bates and sophomores Mekhi Dillard and Brady Page also see significant minutes off the bench.
“You can’t really zero in on one guy, because we’ve got a lot of guys contributing to the success we’ve had,” Rivers said.
It’s been a team effort for Patriot, but the team leader is point guard Coleman. The junior leads the Pioneers in points (12.5) and assists (4.1), while also earning a spot on the academic honor roll.
“I think he’s the player of the year in the area,” Rivers said. “The leap he’s made from sophomore to junior has been instrumental to our success.”
Coleman combines with fellow junior Randall (10.1 points and a team-high 5.9 rebounds per game) to form a formidable duo.
“The work those two guys have been doing has been outrageous,” said the coach. “It’s made us what we are.”
Seeking the next level
Since the 11-year-old program first topped the .500 mark in 2017-18 in Rivers’ second season they’ve become a fixture in the Region 6B tourney.
Patriot owns five straight Cedar Run regular-season crowns and made the regional championship round last year. The team has made states once, reaching the Class 6 quarterfinals in 2019 and falling to eventual champion South County.
“That culture has trickled down to now,” Rivers said. “I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention those guys in the past and the work they put in to have us where we are now.”
But entering the postseason with a goose egg in the loss column ramps up the pressure a bit.
“We put enough pressure on ourselves to achieve things because we’ve been winning in the past,” the coach said. “We just try to practice the way we’re going to play. I can tell you, this team has no problem enjoying what they’re doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.