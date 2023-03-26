With one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the second inning, Patriot was already in firm control of Tuesday’s early season district clash with visiting Unity Reed.
Then junior Luke Pierce added the exclamation mark.
On a 1-1 count, Pierce got his pitch and hammered it over the center field fence for a two-run home run, putting the Pioneers ahead 10-0. Pine trees lie just behind the fence at Patriot’s field and Pierce’s shot cleared them easily.
“He got all of that, that went over the trees. He smoked that one, so that's a nice swing by him,” Patriot coach Nick Grove said.
The Pioneers plated 12 runs in the first two innings to post a 12-1 five-inning mercy win, which was over in less than 90 minutes, well before 8 p.m. “I thought our guys did a really nice job of staying short and quick to the baseball,” said Grove, whose squad improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the Cedar Run District.
Featuring elite starting pitching, Patriot expects to remain one of Prince William County’s prominent baseball powers. Consistently harboring state tournament aspirations, the Pioneers went 15-8 last year and advanced to the Region 6B tournament for the second time in two seasons under Grove.
Against Unity Reed, senior righthander Jordan Capuano proved how special Patriot’s pitching can be, striking out four and allowing one hit in two scoreless innings before being pulled with the Pioneers comfortably ahead.
“I thought he did a really good job. I thought he commanded the ball, moved it around. His velocity looked good. His breaking ball is really sharp. He's one of our top arms,” Grove said.
Capuano, a UNC Wilmington commit, makes up one-third of Patriot’s future NCAA Division I pitching rotation and is the designated hitter when he’s not pitching.
Other aces in the rotation are seniors in Nathan Bassett, who’ll pitch at the University of Virginia, and Jakob Foster, who’ll pitch at Mount St. Mary’s.
“We think we have three really good arms. Well, we think we have a lot of good arms,” Grove said. “I think pitching is maybe our strong point. We're going to have to pitch well to win.”
After losing 15 seniors, the Pioneers’ lineup is revamped. Grove will tweak it from game-to-game, but Tuesday’s was very effective, as all nine starters picked up at least one hit in the first two innings.
At the top of the order, sophomore outfielders Grady Lenahan and Luke Sullivan are dangerous once they reach base with their speed. In three at bats against Unity Reed, Lenahan reached base three times, stole two bases and scored two runs.
“I think that Grady is a catalyst, I think he does a really good job. You get him on base and get it going, baby, because we're off to the races,” Grove said of the East Carolina commit.
Seniors Caleb Ramey and Kam Mahoney bat third and fourth. Playing second base, Ramey drove in two runs while Mahoney, the first baseman, hit a ground ball in the second so hard that it rolled all the way to the center field wall for an RBI triple.
The shortstop is sophomore Dominic Tilden, a powerful hitter who had a very productive game on Tuesday. Batting fifth, he crushed the first pitch he saw over the center fielder’s head for a two-run triple. In the second inning he drove in another on a line drive double to left.
At the bottom of the lineup, Grove bats four juniors. Left fielder Luke Pierce, who crushed the home run to center, bats sixth with third baseman Remington Lee batting seventh. Batting eighth is the designated hitter Luke Peacher, and catcher Jack Dennis hits last.
While the Pioneers were launching balls all over the yard with six total extra base hits, Grove prefers his team to make solid contact, rather swinging for the fences.
“I just want to hit line drives and get base hits. I'm old school, so I don't do all the launch angle stuff. I don't want guys hitting fly balls, they're easy to catch,” Grove said. “We're trying to get up there, have good at bats, get base runners on and keep the line moving.”
Playing in a very competitive Cedar Run District that saw Freedom (South Riding) win the Class 6 state championship last year, Grove is focused on getting his new-look lineup into their first Class 6 state tournament since 2017.
“Our goal is to be competitive, do whatever it takes to qualify for the regional playoff. And with our pitching, if they pitch well, we feel like we have a chance to be in ball games. And if we execute, we think we can win ball games,” Grove said.
With Patriot’s elite pitching, the stage is set for a huge year.
“We can't throw a shutout every time, and we're not going to score ten runs every time. So, we've got to play complementary baseball, good pitching and defense and timely offense. If we can do that, we got a shot,” the coach said.
