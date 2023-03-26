UR_v_Patriot_Base_01_Jordan_Capuano.jpg

Jordan Capuano (above) will play at UNC-Wilmington and is one of Patriot’s three Division I-bound senior aces, along with Nathan Barrett (University of Virginia) and Jakob Ellis (Mt. St. Mary’s).

 Randy Litzinger
Luke Pierce Patriot High School baseball

Luke Pierce is all smiles while rounding the bases after his home run. Patriot defeated Unity Reed on March 21 at Patriot High School in Nokesville.
UR_v_Patriot_Base_15.jpg

Patriot watched fellow Cedar Run District member Freedom win the Class 6 title last year. The Pioneers hope to make regions and make a state tourney run this year.
