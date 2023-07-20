After reaching the Class 6 Region B final with a senior-heavy lineup last season, the Patriot High football team enters 2023 with a fresh identity.
Coach Sean Finnerty says the Pioneers are reloading, not rebuilding.
“I really like the chip that is on a lot of these kids’ shoulders because they know that people are saying we're going to take a step back. They're the ones that are going to be on the field, so I think they've definitely taken it personal,” Finnerty said. “We have a group that really want to prove themselves.”
Last season, Patriot finished 11-2 and reached the region final for the first time under Finnerty, where they fell to the eventual Class 6 state champion Freedom (Woodbridge) 53-21.
Having reached the playoffs in each of his previous four seasons in Nokesville and winning at least one game in three of them, Finnerty enters year five with clear expectations, even with a less experienced roster.
“I think I've established us as a very competitive program in the county and someone that should be thought of as a playoff team every year,” said Finnerty, who previously built a winner at Liberty High, making five playoff appearances in his seven seasons from 2012 to 2018, including the Class 4 state semifinals in 2014.
Coming off the region final appearance, Patriot enters without last season’s starting quarterback, leading rusher and top two receivers among many other starters, but Finnerty likes what he sees out of the newcomers.
Starting at quarterback this year will be junior Tyler Knutson, who’ll be flanked by junior running back Jackson McCarter. At receiver, Knutson will throw to seniors Drew Hube and Blake McNabb.
“(Knutson’s) got great mechanics, great release. He's got a great feel for the offense. It's year three. He understands it well. He's very poised on the field,” said Finnerty. “I don't think the game is going to be too big for him. He's very intelligent. He's going to make good decisions with the football.”
At running back, Jackson McCarter enters the starting lineup after nearly reaching the 1,000 yard mark last season as the No. 2 back. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound all-American track star is dangerous in the open field with his 10.8-second 100-meter dash speed.
“He was one of the fastest kids in Virginia as a sophomore. So, he's gotten bigger, stronger, faster, has a whole year of varsity experience under his belt. He's really going to do well this year,” Finnerty said.
While Patriot’s first preseason scrimmages are only three weeks away on Aug. 11, the Pioneers have been hard at work throughout the entire offseason.
The offseason program began back in the spring where Finnerty ran practices and worked the team in the weight room three days a week. They also held weekly seven-on-seven scrimmages at Patriot with five to seven other teams in attendance each week.
“I think we've improved every week. I really feel good about where we're at going into the next season,” said Finnerty. “We've had a lot of kids step up and kind of take care of the question marks that we had.”
With the start of the regular season just over a month away, Patriot prepares to run the gauntlet this year as their 10-game schedule features five playoff teams from last season.
“We wanted a hard non-district schedule to prepare us for the Battlefields, so we added Westfield, we added Mountain View and we added Colonial Forge to the regular season. So, I think we're going to be very battle tested this year when we go to make our run into the playoffs,” said Finnerty.
The Pioneers kick the season off at home against Westfield on Aug. 25, and wrap it up at Battlefield, the reigning Cedar Run District champions, on Nov. 3.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.