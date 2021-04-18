You have permission to edit this article.
Patriot football edges Gar-Field 13-7, then loses to Massaponax

  • Updated
Gar-Field High School Bishop Fitzgerald

Gar-Field High School quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald

 Talyssa Phommachanh

The scouting report was no mystery.

Patriot keyed on elusive touchdown-making Gar-Field quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald in last Friday’s 13-7 win over the Indians in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.

Fitzgerald was still a force to reckon with, but the Pioneers survived, holding him to 44 yards on 20 rushing carries, and also limiting his passing. The senior was 13-of-29 for 185 yards and one interception.

Patriot (5-1) moved on to face Massaponax (7-0) in Friday’s Class 6 Region B championship, but came up short. Massaponax beat the Pioneers 56-21.

Still, this was Patriot’s best season since 2017 when the Pioneers went 9-3 and lost to eventual state champion Westfield in the region semifinals. Patriot also went 9-3 in 2014 and made the region semis.

In the Gar-Field-Patriot game, Fitzgerald had the Indians’ lone touchdown on a 12-yard run, but holding him to one score was a huge key to victory. 

Patriot took a 6-0 lead on Keith Jenkins’ 3-yard TD run early in the first quarter. The Pioneers upped their lead to 13-0 on a 24-yard pass from Cody Rogers to Gabe Bigbee with 3:02 left in the third.

Fitzgerald’s TD for Gar-Field made it 13-7 on the final play of the third quarter, with Patriot denying Gar-Field to close it out.

Battlefield loses to Massaponax 

A rough start and four turnovers doomed Battlefield in its 56-15 loss to Massaponax in the other Class 6 Region B semifinal. The Bobcats (5-2) got touchdown receptions from Geajorm Akpaloo and Caleb Woodson.

