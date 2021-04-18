Patriot football edges Gar-Field 13-7, then loses to Massaponax

The scouting report was no mystery.
Patriot keyed on elusive touchdown-making Gar-Field quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald in last Friday’s 13-7 win over the Indians in the Class 6 Region B semifinals.
Fitzgerald was still a force to reckon with, but the Pioneers survived, holding him to 44 yards on 20 rushing carries, and also limiting his passing. The senior was 13-of-29 for 185 yards and one interception.
Patriot (5-1) moved on to face Massaponax (7-0) in Friday’s Class 6 Region B championship, but came up short. Massaponax beat the Pioneers 56-21.
Still, this was Patriot’s best season since 2017 when the Pioneers went 9-3 and lost to eventual state champion Westfield in the region semifinals. Patriot also went 9-3 in 2014 and made the region semis.
In the Gar-Field-Patriot game, Fitzgerald had the Indians’ lone touchdown on a 12-yard run, but holding him to one score was a huge key to victory.
Patriot took a 6-0 lead on Keith Jenkins’ 3-yard TD run early in the first quarter. The Pioneers upped their lead to 13-0 on a 24-yard pass from Cody Rogers to Gabe Bigbee with 3:02 left in the third.
Fitzgerald’s TD for Gar-Field made it 13-7 on the final play of the third quarter, with Patriot denying Gar-Field to close it out.
Battlefield loses to Massaponax
A rough start and four turnovers doomed Battlefield in its 56-15 loss to Massaponax in the other Class 6 Region B semifinal. The Bobcats (5-2) got touchdown receptions from Geajorm Akpaloo and Caleb Woodson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.