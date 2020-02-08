The Patriot Pioneers broke Battlefield’s eight-year run as the champion of Cedar Run District and Conference 8 wrestling.
They defeated the Bobcats 246.5-217 Friday at Osbourn in Manassas after Battlefield had won the previous four Cedar Run crowns and four Conference 8 titles since 2010-11. Patriot went only 2-4 against the Bobcats in the finals Friday, but the Pioneers compensated by winning two other weight classes after advancing 10 wrestlers to the finals.
John Champe followed in third as a team with 177.5 points while Osbourn took fourth with 175, Osbourn Park finished fifth with 100 and Stonewall Jackson placed sixth with 99.
Vincenzo Corvetto landed the Pioneers' first victory in the finals by beating Battlefield's Tyler Stewart 5-0 at 152 pounds, while Connor Calloway won the 182 final by defeating the Bobcats' Alex Cooley in 2 minutes, 38 seconds. Then Nicholas Cilla won the 220 championship by pinning Osbourn Park's Andrew Arthur-Humphrey in 4:08 before Donovan Sprouse defeated Champe's Anthony Donkoh 6-0 in the 285 final.
Elsewhere in the finals, Battlefield's Dyson Dunham won the 120 title with teammate Jackson Rickwalder winning at 160, Alex Ward winning at 170 and John Radun winning at 195. Osbourn, meanwhile, won three consecutive titles with Andrew Holladay first at 126, Nate Williams first at 132 and Ryan Donahue first at 138 before Osbourn Park’s Jimmy Bazan won the 145 title.
The Bobcats’ Dunham and the Pioneers’ Cilla were the only two wrestlers to finish with 26 points apiece thanks to their respective three pins in three matches, helping Battlefield amass 17 pins as a team with 15 for Patriot.
The Pioneers’ six runner-up finishes were similarly important to their team title. Tyson Kochis placed second at 106 with Austin Zehring doing the same at 113, joining Hunter Swanson at 120, Josh Cilla at 160, Carlos Munoz at 170 and Jacob Alderman at 195. Adding third-place finishes for the Pioneers were Jason Rainer (138) and Major McCoy (145), while Cy Hwang took fourth (126).
The Bobcats, meanwhile, had the three quickest pins of the night with Rickwalder winning once in 14 seconds and once in 38 seconds while Cory Nelson won once in 30 seconds. Nelson finished third at 220 while Javier Rosario took second at 145 and Tyler Stewart placed second at 152 with Alex Cooley second at 182. Finishing third for Battlefield were Ryan Menard (126) and Daine Crouch (132), while fourth-place finishers were Brock Carroll (285) and Will Clark (138).
For Osbourn, third-place finishers were Pablo Melendez (152), Richard Ferguson (160), Preston Pack (182) and Dylan Rameriz (195), while Alex Perez (113) and Brayden Crothers (120) each took fourth.
For Osbourn Park, Arthur-Humphrey took second at 220 with fourth-place finishes from Cole Garrison (106), Thomas Pullen (152) and Uriel Chavez-Navarro (160).
For Stonewall Jackson, finishing third were Santiani Mejia (106), Mustafa Kamran (113), Elrad Prempeh (170) and Leon Olson (285) with fourth-place finishes from Jonothan Bustillo (220), Jabari Allen (195) and Khaliyf Williams (132).
Woodbridge wins Cardinal District championship
With six individual champions, the Woodbridge Vikings won the Cardinal District wrestling tournament title as a team by beating runner-up Forest Park 246-202 Friday at home.
They advanced to the finals in 10 of 14 weight classes while the Bruins moved on in only seven, giving the Woodbridge the advantage. Behind them, Colgan placed third as a team with 195.5 points while Potomac took fourth with 156, Hylton finished fifth with 84 and Gar-Field placed sixth with 63.
Woodbridge's individual champions were Christopher Nguyen at 106 pounds, Brian Nguyen at 113, Samuel Congleton at 120, Derick Dolla Costa at 160, Joel Diaz at 182 and Joshua Mancia at 285. For Forest Park, Carson Miller won at 126, Brendan Marcy won at 145, Jack Bobeck won at 152, Charlie Lopez won at 170 and Cade Eversley won at 220, while Colgan’s Levi Field won at 132 and Dominik Duran won at 138 with Potomac’s Emmanuel Ayi-Bonte winning at 195.
Dolla Costa and Christopher Nguyen led Woodbridge with 24 points each thanks to a pair of pins after byes in the quarterfinals. Nguyen pinned Forest Park's Anthony Orlando in 4 minutes, 30 seconds during the 106 final, while Dolla Costa pinned Potomac's Wendyam Kabre in 4:00 during the 160 final.
Congleton had a 1:13 pin in the semifinals and needed only 2:59 for a 17-0 technical fall in the finals.
John Adkinson was the 132 runner-up, Carter Lyda took second at 138, Jack Brinson placed second at 145 and Kwadwo Acheampong took second at 220. Adding fourth-place finishes were Kaleab Dawit (126), Alexander Taylor (152) and Zabdiel Echie (170).
The Bruins’ Eversley was the only other 24-point scorer and he had the quickest combined victories of the day, winning with a 20-second pin in the 220 semifinals and pinning Acheampong in 1:10 during the finals. Miller won the 126 final with a 17-2 technical fall in 4:41, while Lopez edged Colgan's Joe Suriano 7-6 to win170.
Also for Forest Park, Anthony Orlando (106) and Jason Klink (285) each placed second, while placing third were Daunte McRae (195), Alex Hernandez (182), Christian Salayon (138) and Ethan Nguyen-Lambert (132).
For Colgan, Levi Field won the first district title in Colgan history, reaching 100 career wins by beating the Vikings' Adkinson 4-2 in the 132 final before Duran immediately won the 138 final 7-4 over the Vikings' Lyda. Adding runner-up finishes were Jaylyn Byerson (113), Joe Suriano (170), Matt Lochli (182) and Isaiah Causey (195), while Camden Miller was the only wrestler in the district with three pins, finishing third at 220 with a combined pin time of 5:29.
Also finishing third for the Sharks were Andrew Goff (152) and Robbie Gudz (160), while finishing fourth were Kohle Nash (106), Dagan Winograd (120), Andre Daniels (145) and Daniel Malone (285).
Potomac's Ayi-Bonte won the tightest final of the finals by beating the Sharks' Causey in overtime, 2-1. Adding runner-up finishes were Khalil Boddie (120), Kohn Koroma (152) and Wendyam Kabre (160), while placing third were Shane Stevenson (145) and Alpha Dia (285). Taking fourth were Gabriel Esquilin (220), Owen Boczkowski (182), Drew Porter (132) and Dominic Porto (113).
For Hylton, Jason Blakely (126) finished second while Tyler Tanev (106) placed third with fourth-place finishers in Kevin Sierra (160) and Aaron Austin (138).
For Gar-Field, taking third were Jericho Musngi (113), Joseph Fernandez (120), Mohammed Rafi (126) and Adrian Romero (170).
“Adding third-place finishes for the Bobcats were Jason Rainer (138) and Major McCoy (145), while Cy Hwang took fourth (126). “ ***Please note all of these wrestlers are Patriot Pioneers and not Battlefield Bobcats
