The Patriot Pioneers have 10 wins in a season for the first time in their football program’s history.
They beat Hylton 35-6 Friday during the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B playoffs at home in Nokesville to give them a 10-1 record and only the third playoff victory since the team’s inception in 2012.
“It just makes us want to fight for more,” said Patriot defensive back and receiver Jalen Stroman, who finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on three receptions, including a 75-yarder.
Running back Tim Baldwin added 113 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries, including 95 yards and three touchdowns in the first half en route to a 28-0 lead.
So the Pioneers won more than nine games for the first time eight seasons. They finished 9-3 in 2017 and 2014 with one playoff victory in each year.
By defeating the seventh-seeded Bulldogs (5-6), No. 2 Patriot advanced to play next week in the Region 6B semifinals against No. 3 Colonial Forge, which beat Gar-Field 40-0 in the quarterfinals.
“It’s definitely going to be a battle,” Stroman said of the upcoming Forge game. “We can go as far as we want to.”
*Check back later for the full game story*
