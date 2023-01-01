January 13, 2023 is not that far away.
Circle it. That’s when the streaking Patriot and Battlefield boys basketball teams meet for the first time this year.
Patriot beat Battlefield four times last year, including 82-69 in the region final, but the Bobcats won the fifth meeting, 55-54, in the state semifinals on a 3-pointer by Bryce Hammersley with 15 seconds left before a packed Patriot gym.
Battlefield is 10-0 after recently downing Woodbridge 60-37 in a holiday tournament game at Lake Braddock.
The Bobcats are bidding to repeat their spectacular 2022 season that saw them lose in the Class 6 final to Hayfield 67-47. Led by 6-foot-5 senior Ryan Derderian and senior guards Maddux Tennant, Ty Gordon and Hasan Hammad, the Bobcats are hungry for more.
They’re 4-0 in the Cedar Run District with wins over Osbourn Park, Unity Reed, John Champe and Freedom. The Bobcats have survived three close games, downing South Lakes 61-59, Forest Park 55-52 and Independence 59-56.
Elsewhere, Patriot -- winners of the last five Cedar Run regular season crowns -- is also rolling at 6-1 and 3-0 in the Cedar Run after defeating Winston Churchill (Md.) 65-49 in a holiday tournament in Wicomico County, Md., earlier this week.
The Pioneers, who were 26-1 last year, are led by returning senior Nasir Coleman, a first team all-state guard last year; 6-3 senior swing man Jay Randall; and Isaiah Vick, a 6-6 junior forward. Dezmond Hopkins, a junior guard, is another potent weapon.
Randall scored 12 points and Hopkins 11 in the Churchill win.
Patriot’s lone loss came in its opener to defending state champion Hayfield 75-73 on Dec. 1.
Battlefield hosts Patriot on Jan. 13, with the rematch at Patriot in the regular season finale on Feb. 3.
Gainesville boys are 7-2
After an impressive 7-0 start to the season, the Gainesville High boys basketball team fell to Patriot 72-53 on Dec. 16.
The Cardinals, a second-year program, opened the season with a string of strong performances, beating Gar-Field 65-49, as well as Annandale 62-57, John Lewis 68-48, Osbourn Park 80-46, Liberty 67-47, John Champe 75-57 and Osbourn 72-65.
Patriot ended Gainesville’s perfect run with a decisive home win as Kaden Bates scored 18 points, Nasir Coleman 13 and Dezmond Hopkins 12.
Gainesville is 7-2 and 3-1 in the Cedar Run. Against Patriot, Grant Polk led Gainesville with 17, Trevor Moody scored 15 and Sean Panjsheeri had 11.
