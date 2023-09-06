The Osbourn Park football team has faced dramatic highs and lows in its two games.
Week one was an easy win as the Yellow Jackets overwhelmed a developing Manassas Park squad 61-0.
Week two saw Osbourn Park take a tumble, falling to Hylton 27-0, leaving the Yellow Jackets at 1-1 heading into Friday’s home opener against Herndon (1-1).
The Hylton loss stung as OP beat the Bulldogs 22-20 last year. Hylton ended a 14-game losing streak dating back to 2021. “After (Hylton) scored, I saw a different team than I’ve been accustomed to seeing,” OP coach Marsel Wells said.
With Colgan and Gainesville coming up after the Herndon game, Wells is encouraging his squad to rebound mentally. “Remember the feelings you had in both games, remember which one you enjoyed most, and enjoy that more than the other feeling,” he said.
“We have some young kids so it's a learning process for all of them. I just want them to become better as a unit and better individually each week.”
In his second year as head coach since replacing Reggie Scott, Wells is rebuilding after OP went 2-9 in 2022 and 2-8 in 2021. “Once they become fully knowledgeable, then the game will kind of slow down for them, make it a little easier for them,” said the 34-year-old.
Wells says OP’s wide receivers, who have had to learn the system very quickly, have shined, including senior Julius Palza. “The simple fact that they’re performing, they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing on the fly,” the coach said.
Running back Matthew Brown has been the starter in the backfield and senior quarterback Adrian Cabrera had over 100 yards rushing against Hylton. “I think had things gone a little bit differently, he may have had 200 yards rushing,” Wells said.
Defensively, cornerback Latevius Cunnigham hasn’t allowed a catch through two games and Rutilio Argueta-Alvarez has been the best player on the defensive line so far. Brown also has been playing outside linebacker well, making him a solid two way player.
In terms of goals for 2023, Wells is not looking at wins and losses. He’s focusing more on production. He’d like to see over 2,000 yards of offense and double digit takeaways.
To make inroads in the Cedar Run District, the team needs to build a winning culture, work every day to learn the system and gel together. In Wells’ mind, that means forming consistency on both sides of the ball.
“Just consistently being able to move the ball on offense, and being able to stop the ball on defense,” he said.
