Osbourn Football: Johnson hopes community can unite to bring Osbourn football back to glory days

It’s a sobering experience to see your weaknesses exploited, but after an 0-2 start, Osbourn High first year football coach Mike Johnson is honest about where the team is currently at.
“We are who we thought we were,” Johnson said. “All of our kids need experience, I’ve got like three seniors.”
The Eagles have lost to South Lakes (Reston) 46-6 and Colgan 26-0.
Johnson said many of his players haven’t even played organized football before at any level, so the goal is learn, improve and grow. “Our expectation is to get these guys on the field and give them experience, some positive reps, and to teach them how to become a group,” he said.
Osbourn has 75 players. Johnson wants participation to grow to over 100 with junior varsity and freshman teams. “We’re trying to get the community together to work with us to get kids in, and to keep our kids from transferring out to other schools,” he said.
Osbourn is coming off a 4-6 season that included wins over Jackson-Reed (Washington, D.C.), Potomac, Freedom (South Riding) and Osbourn Park. They narrowly lost to Gainesville and John Champe.
The program has been great in the past, winning the Class 6 state title in 2006 under legendary star Brandon Hogan who went on to play at West Virginia, but dormancy has set in with no playoff appearances since 2011.
For Johnson, keeping kids at Osbourn is important. “It’s my responsibility coming back as a former player, as a former graduate of Osbourn High School, to represent my community the right way,” he said.
Every day he sees people that he grew up with, and cherishes the small town values of life in Manassas. He says handling an 0-2 team requires a lot of tough love.
“Nobody’s gonna feel sorry for you in this division, you gotta play. It’s big boy football, and you’ve got to play,” he said.
Despite the lopsided losses, Osbourn’s defense has impressed him the most. Johnson says that the team’s lack of depth requires a lot of players to go both ways, which takes a toll. “They get worn out and tired in the fourth quarter, and it shows at the end of the game and [on] the score[board],” Johnson said.
Junior cornerback Khamoni Morris has impressed the coach, along with Brian Chirino on the defensive line. Johnson gave high praise to junior middle linebacker and running back Corey Hill, “He’s a quiet leader, but he’ll probably lead us in tackles this year,” said Johnson of Hill.
Johnson said junior Edward Hogan has been solid at running back but the quarterback play has been a struggle. “We’ve had a lot of bad snaps, balls dropped by the quarterbacks, as well as our running backs, we’ve had a few fumbles in the back field,” he said.
It’s only year one at the helm for Johnson, who wasn’t handed the easiest rebuilding job. But just two games in at his alma mater, the new head coach is already laying out the framework for future success.
“My expectation is to just to mostly get them to a point where they can compete, that’s it,” Johnson said. “Without counting wins and losses, we want to get them to be in a position to compete at a varsity level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.