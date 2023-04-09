A year after exploding with a memorable 17-1-4 season, Osbourn High boys soccer coach Brandon Calandra has seen his Eagles kick into high gear again.
At 6-0, Osbourn has roared out of the gate, seizing early control of the Cedar Run District at 4-0 thanks to a recent 2-1 win over Patriot.
“Overall, I've been happy with the way we've been coming out,” Calandra said. “We come out with high intensity and the guys usually are pretty good at executing our game plans day in and day out.
Last year Osbourn made the Class 6 state tournament for the first time since 2008, falling in the quarterfinals to Landstown on penalty kicks.
With three all-state honorees back in Cooper Noseworthy, Noel Sotelo and Angel Rivas, Osbourn is seen as one of the best teams in a state full of powerful squads.
“This year we're viewed as more of a favorite than we have been in years past,” he said. “So far they've taken on the role of being the top dog and trying to keep it and maintain that and we know we just got to show up.”
Osbourn’s stellar start includes wins over Cardinal District foes Potomac 1-0 and Freedom (Woodbridge) 3-0 to open the season. They next topped John Champe 8-0 and Freedom (South Riding) 5-2 in their first Cedar Run District matches.
Prior to spring break, they beat Gainesville 3-0 and Patriot 2-1.
Despite losing a large senior crew from last year’s powerful squad, Osbourn returns 14 to build a unit that has both experience and chemistry.
Noseworthy, one of the team captains, runs the show offensively in the midfield. With six goals and three assists in six games, he leads the team in both categories.
“Cooper is everything you want in a player. He's got big size, he uses it to his advantage. Great one-v-one skills, controls the tempo of the pace of attack. There's not enough good things I can say about him,” Calandra said.
Osbourn’s leading goal scorer last year, Sotelo is a predatory striker who has already put five balls in the back of the net. “This being his senior year, he's kind of putting everything on and off the field together. He's finding a lot more success early on. He's definitely one of our top finishers,” Calandra said.
Calandra believes Osbourn’s defensive unit is the strongest on the team, and that group is anchored by Rivas. A versatile player who can play anywhere along the back line, Rivas is described as an assistant coach on the field who understands situations and positioning.
The rest of the starting lineup includes goalie Armando Cervantes, a junior, who starts for the second year in a row and is a captain.
The back line also contains seniors Romeo Ventura and Cristian Lopez-Esquivel. Ventura is a returning starter who works well with Rivas in the center while Lopez-Esquivel is a skilled one-on-one defender on the outside.
Calandra typically starts three juniors in the midfield. Alongside Noseworthy, Dany Reyes plays in the middle with Michael Olguin and Jaiden Borba rotating at the final spot. Reyes is new to the center mid position but has picked it up well and is a great compliment to Noseworthy.
In Calandra’s system, the Eagles play a fast style of soccer with the midfield responsible for relaying quick passes up the field to set up the attack.
“It just comes down to moving the ball quickly, playing one to two touch soccer. That's what we really try to build off of and just quick pace when we're in the attack,” he said.
Rounding out the lineup is a pair of senior forwards who play alongside Sotelo. Erith Garcia plays the center forward position and is a solid finisher who has already tapped in four goals, while Juan Reyes is smart, skilled, and always in the right position to set up the attack.
“I think we were a lot deeper last year, but I still think we have a very solid team. This group of seniors that are playing together have played together for a really long time, and it definitely shows,” Calandra said.
There will be hurdles along the way, but the Eagles are hungry to return to states.
“We're definitely capable of it. I don't think there's any secret that that's our goal. We want to get to where we were (last year) and further,” Calandra said.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
