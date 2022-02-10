OP on TOP again: Revamped, new-look Yellow Jackets girls win 5th straight district title, are 19-1

The players change, but the results stay the same for the prestigious Osbourn Park girls basketball program.
Another year, another regular season championship.
Even with a wave of new starters, OP won its fifth consecutive Cedar Run District regular-season title on Feb. 3. They’re heading into the postseason at 19-1 with a squeaky clean 14-0 district mark.
After making it to the Class 6 championship game last season – a 54-48 loss to James Madison (Vienna) – head coach Chrissy Kelly figured to be in line for a major retooling.
She said OP lost “99% of the scoring, defense, and experience.”
Lo and behold, the Yellow Jackets won their fifth straight district title, a difficult feat given the inherent turnover in high school sports.
“On the outside people think teams just show up and success follows. I think we have created a culture of working hard and if you don’t, you will get left behind,” said Kelly, who’s in her fifth season guiding the Osbourn Park program after a successful run at Forest Park.
“We don’t have the most talented team in the area, but we have one of the hardest working teams.”
It’s working. Only twice has Osbourn Park won by less than 10 points. They’re winning by an average margin of 25.3 points..
The Osbourn Park 9
The Yellow Jackets carry just nine players, most who have stepped into increased roles this season.
“We are only a team of nine, but nine who put in work every day,” said Kelly.
She jokes, “Sometimes I walk into practice and wonder where everyone is. They’re all there.”
Senior point guard Hailey Kellogg is the sole returning starter, but has upped her scoring load from last year’s two points per game. Thanks to increased minutes, Alana Powell and Kori Cole frequently put in double-figure point totals.
Danielle Darfour and Angelina Yann got limited minutes last year, but now anchor OP’s defense, along with Kacey Kelly. Alex Brown and Julia Matthews went from not being in the program to providing “strong rebounding and physical toughness inside,” the coach said.
They flank inside presence Chloe Wolf-Pullen, who also was primarily a reserve last year.
“This group of girls created their own identity and made the decision not to make any excuses but rely on commitment and hard work,” Kelly said. “Success is a byproduct of that.”
Help from her friends
Kelly has assembled a staff of Prince William locals who know how to win and make the next level.
“Ron Marzett, Danni Jackson, Jasmine Byrd, and Yawnie Kizer have been with me from the very beginning of this journey at OP,” she said. “They are committed, demanding, loving, phenomenal examples of human beings. Without them, OP is a different program.”
Kizer played at Potomac, Jackson was part of a state title at Forest Park, and Byrd was an all-state performer who’s now in Hylton’s athletic hall of fame. All played collegiately, and Byrd played professionally overseas.
“Prince William is a growing county, but it still has some small-town vibes to it,” Kelly said. “Having those three on staff really helps bring the past and the present together.”
Meeting a new challenge
It may be the program’s fifth straight year entering the playoffs as district regular-season champions, but it’s all new to this year’s team.
Kelly said the current edition of Osbourn Park girls’ basketball is “still a work in progress.”
“I have an inexperienced group and looking ahead will only interfere with focus,” said the veteran coach, who won state crowns leading Forest Park in 2004 and 2006. “Like any team we have goals, but goals can’t be accomplished without focusing on the now.”
