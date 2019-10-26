Jakob Morgan and Brentsville’s defense forced a safety in the third quarter Friday to score the decisive points of the Tigers’ 24-14 win over Central’s football team on the road in Woodstock.
That gave Brentsville a 16-7 lead before Brady Hoad scored on the Tigers’ ensuing possession with a 53-yard touchdown run. He was one of three Brentsville players who scored a rushing touchdown as the Tigers improved their record to 5-3 with a three-game winning streak, all against fellow Region 3B teams.
Hoad finished with 124 yards on 15 carries while quarterback Guy Hayes had 58 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and Kyler Cornwel had 15 yards and a touchdown on five runs. Hayes also had 96 yards on 5-for-15 passing (one interception) with a pair of two-point conversion passes to T.J. Stanley and Aidan Lawhead.
Stanley also had a 20-yard catch while Yuri Smaltz and Kevin Peterson each had two receptions for 48 and 28 yards, respectively.
Battlefield football 45, Osbourn Park 7
Trajon Richards averaged 24.9 yards and 2.6 points per carry Friday during the Battlefield Bobcats’ 45-7 win over Osbourn Park’s football team at home in Haymarket.
He ran the ball only seven times but amassed 174 yards and three touchdowns to help the Bobcats score their second-most points in a game since Sept. 1, 2017. He scored on runs of 55, 12 and 44 yards.
So Battlefield boosted its record to 3-5 and extended its winning streak against the Yellow Jackets to 15 games, outscoring them 141-26 over the most recent three games. OP’s 2019 record fell to 1-7 after the Bobcats scored more than 34 points in a game for the second consecutive week after averaging only seven points per game during their first six contests of the season.
Battlefield’s Sean McCarthy had a 48-yard touchdown run Friday and finished with 52 yards four carries while Matt Binkowski had 33 yards on six rushes. Blaze Jones added 44 yards and a touchdown on two receptions while T.J. Haywood caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Wooliever.
Quarterback Eddie Ostrander added 76 yards and a touchdown on 6-for-8 passing. He helped the Bobcats take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, a 24-0 advantage at halftime and 38-0 lead entering the fourth period.
Woodbridge football 42, Colgan 8
Manasseh Peprah touched the ball only twice Friday, but he turned each opportunity into a touchdown during the Woodbridge Vikings' 42-8 win at home over Colgan's football team.
He finished with 67 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run that gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and a 27-yard touchdown run that extended their advantage to 42-0 in the fourth quarter. So Woodbridge scored more than 31 points in a game for the first time this season en route to boosting their record to 4-4 while dropping the Sharks to 1-7.
Sam Bowen finished with 71 yards on 12 carries while Kai Bowers had 29 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Quarterback Nazir Armstrong added touchdown runs of 11 and 1 yards while throwing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 6-for-10 passing (one interception). Kyle Duplessis caught two passes for 87 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown reception while Isaiah Johnson had 34 yards on two catches.
Dwayne Chandler scored the Sharks' lone touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter as Woodbridge's defense limited Colgan to only 79 yards in the game, including only 2 passing yards. Chandler finished with 54 yards on 23 carries, while Antoine Sampah led the Vikings with 13 tackles, including one sack. Adding seven tackles each were Musa Tama and Josh Ramirez.
Patriot football 35, John Champe 6
Patriot quarterback Cody Rogers targeted Jalen Stroman only twice Friday, but the junior receiver caught each pass for a touchdown during the Pioneers’ 35-6 win over John Champe’s football team at home in Nokesville.
Stroman finished with 106 yards and helped the Pioneers improve their record to 7-1 for only the second time in history. The victory gave the Pioneers a six-game winning streak as they near matching the 8-1 start that Patriot’s 2014 team had en route to a 9-3 final record.
Rogers ended with 197 yards and those two touchdowns on 11-for-15 passing. Finishing with 34 receiving yards each were Tim Baldwin (two catches) and Gabe Bigbee (five).
Baldwin also amassed 129 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries while Rogers had 34 yards on five carries.
Freedom football 63, Potomac 8
Quest Powell threw five touchdown passes in a football game for the second time this season to lead the Freedom Eagles to a 63-8 victory over Potomac on the road in Dumfries.
So Powell has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of Freedom’s 2019 games, giving him 32 TDs and giving the Eagles an 8-0 record. The Panthers, meanwhile, fell to 1-7 as Freedom scored more than 58 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 3, 2017.
Powell completed 20 of 27 passes Friday for another efficient performance that resulted in 324 passing yards, which gives him 2,064 this fall. He began the season with a five-touchdown game against Hayfield, followed by:
- Four vs. Riverbend
- Three vs. Colonial Forge
- Four vs. Battlefield
- Four vs. Forest Park
- Three vs. Hylton
- Four vs. Woodbridge
- Five vs. Potomac
Against the Panthers, Freedom’s Umari Hatcher amassed 120 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions while Jason Hawkins had two touchdowns and 87 yards on five catches. Jalen Hamlin added 94 yards and a touchdown on six receptions while Nijhere Johnson caught three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Adding two rushing touchdowns apiece were Julian Edwards and Marvin Hicks. Edwards finished with 167 yards on 15 carries while Hicks ran three times for 19 yards.
Defensively, Kealey Davis amassed four sacks for Freedom with one each from Jaylen Griffin, Jabril Al-Amin and Vershon Lee. Adding one interception apiece were Johnson and Darryl Overton.
