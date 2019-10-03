With their most goals since their season-opener, the Patriot Pioneers defeated Osbourn’s field hockey team 8-0 Thursday at home in Nokesville to maintain their lead in the Cedar Run District standings.
Junior goalie Julia Shearer made three saves and senior Alexa Smith made two, giving Patriot a 6-0 record in the district. So, with their ninth shutout of the season, the Pioneers have allowed only four goals in 12 games en route to an 11-1 record overall.
Osbourn remains the only Cedar Run team to score against Patriot, as the Eagles lost 7-1 last month. So the Pioneers have outscored their district opponents 21-1 this fall with an overall margin of victory at 44-4.
Senior Lauren Gresham scored three goals Thursday and junior Sophia Browning had two. Adding one goal apiece were sophomore Natalie Zeger, sophomore Claudia Lenahan and junior Morgan Doyle.
Colgan volleyball 3, Hylton 0
The Hylton Bulldogs lost to Colgan’s volleyball team 3-0 Thursday on the road in Manassas, but they’re in good company.
No Cardinal District team has beaten Colgan over three seasons, giving the Sharks a 37-0 run after beating Hylton 25-16, 25-14, 25-9. The victory also gave Colgan 24 consecutive victories at home over two seasons.
Overall, the Sharks have a 14-5 record this fall with an 8-0 mark in the district.
Against the Bulldogs, Jayden Wyatt led Colgan with 10 kills while Brielle Kemavor had eight and Kailin Flanagan had seven. Setters Kristin Lough and A.J. Pitts combined for 40 assists while Sydney Thaxton had 17 digs.
Battlefield field hockey 2, John Champe 1
The Battlefield Bobcats avenged a Sept. 17 loss to John Champe’s field hockey team by beating the Knights 2-1 in overtime Thursday at home in Haymarket.
Rocia Gayoso and Rebecca Bartheld scored the goals for the Bobcats after they previously lost to Champe 4-0.
So Battlefield improved its Cedar Run District record 4-2 with a 6-5 mark overall, including a three-game winning streak.
