The Patriot Pioneers finished the first half of their Cedar Run District schedule undefeated Tuesday thanks to a 1-0 victory over John Champe’s field hockey team at home in Nokesville.
Goalie Alexa Smith seven saves helped give the Pioneers a fifth consecutive shutout for a six-game winning streak and a 10-1 record with a 5-0 mark in the district.
Offensively, senior Lauren Gresham scored the lone goal.
Woodbridge field hockey 2, Potomac 0
With a 2-0 victory Tuesday over the Potomac Panthers on the road in Dumfries, Woodbridge is on a 4-2 run since beginning the field hockey season 1-4.
So the have a 5-6 overall record, including four shutouts, with a 5-2 mark in the Cardinal District.
Senior forward Vanessa Cantero and sophomore forward Micki Ross scored the Vikings’ goals Tuesday.
