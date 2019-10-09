The Patriot Pioneers’ five-game shutout streak ended Tuesday, but their seven-game winning streak lives on thanks to a 3-1 victory over Stonewall Jackson’s field hockey team at home in Haymarket.
Senior Lauren Gresham scored two goals to give her 23 this season, a program record she set last week by topping 19 from 2018. Junior Morgan Doyle added one goal Wednesday.
Stonewall scored against junior goalie Julia Shearer after senior Alexa Smith left the cage.
Battlefield field hockey 2, Osbourn 1
It took a shootout, but the Battlefield Bobcats beat Osbourn’s field hockey team 2-1 Tuesday at home in Manassas.
Stefanie Goergen scored the winning goal after a scoreless 15-minute overtime period to boost Battlefield’s record to 8-5 with a 5-2 mark in the Cedar Run District while dropping the Eagles to 5-8 and 0-7. But Osbourn greatly improved after previously losing 5-0 to Battlefield on Sept. 19.
On Wednesday, the teams played a scoreless first half before Rocia Gayoso gave the Bobcats a 1-0 lead about 13 minutes after halftime. Osbourn responded only four minutes later with a goal by sophomore forward Abby Urquilla assisted by junior forward Lianty Yularnis.
Also for the Eagles, goalie D.J. Holsclaw had nine saves.
