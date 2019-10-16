The streak is over.
The Forest Park Bruins beat Colgan’s volleyball team 3-1 Tuesday to end the Sharks’ 39-0 run in Cardinal District play, a winning streak that spanned three seasons. That run included seven consecutive victories over the Forest Park, most recently a 3-0 win Sept. 19, but the Bruins avenged those losses Tuesday at home in Woodbridge with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18 win.
So Forest Park improved its Cardinal record to 11-1 this season with a 19-4 mark overall while the Sharks lost a district game for the first time since 2016, falling to 10-1 this fall with a 16-6 record overall.
Three Forest Park players amassed more than 17 digs each to fuel a Bruins defense that finished with 97 as a team. Junior libero Natalia Gutierrez del Arroyo led the group with 29 digs while junior defensive specialist Alyssa Dunlap had 20, senior setter Kaya Amaroso had 18, sophomore defensive specialist Gabriella Grazzini had 10 and junior setter Ana Spasic had seven.
“We’re just playing really solid defense,” Bruins coach Anna Davila said earlier this season. “That’s been our focus – solid defense, good passes.”
Senior middle hitter Zaire Johnson added five blocks with one each from senior right-side hitter Kianna Bell and sophomore outside hitter Isabelle Bravo.
Offensively, sophomore middle hitter Deja Clarke had 11 kills while Bravo had 10, Johnson had six and junior right-side hitter Annale Hunniford had five. Adding four apiece were Bell and senior outside hitter Gabriella Doering. So Amaroso finished with 23 assists and Spasic had 12.
Amaroso and Clarke also had two aces each with one apiece from Dunlap and Doering.
Patriot field hockey 3, Osbourn Park 2
The Patriot Pioneers clinched the Cedar Run District regular season championship Tuesday by beating Osbourn Park’s field hockey team 3-2 at home in Nokesville.
They improved their district record to 9-0 by holding off a late rally from the Yellow Jackets after building a 3-0 lead in the first half. Morgan Doyle finished with two goals to give Patriot a 14-1 record overall with a nine-game winning streak.
Lauren Gresham added one goal.
