The Colgan Sharks lost to Forest Park 39-6 Friday.

Battlefield 7

Stonewall Jackson 9

Brentsville 13

William Monroe 10

Forest Park 39

Colgan 6

Osbourn Park 6

Patriot 51

Potomac 7

Gar-Field 51

Osbourn 19

John Champe 45

Hylton 6

Freedom 42

Brooke Point 14

Woodbridge 7

Kettle Run 7

Fauquier 21

Liberty 20

Sherando 13

