Nazir Armstrong (3) and the Woodbridge Vikings defeated Potomac 23-13 Friday.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Battlefield 12

Centreville 21

Woodbridge 23

Potomac 13

Hylton 30

Colgan 8

Freedom 49

Forest Park 0

Gar-Field 49

Osbourn 12

John Champe 7

Stonewall Jackson 28

Liberty 40

Kettle Run 29

Millbrook 42

Fauquier 21

