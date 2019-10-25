Battlefield 45
Osbourn Park 7
Colgan 8
Woodbridge 42
Brentsville 24
Central 14
Osbourn 7
Stonewall Jackson 42
Freedom 63
Potomac 8
Forest Park 18
Gar-Field 21
John Champe 6
Patriot 35
Roanoke Catholic 38
Manassas Park 22
Liberty 20
Millbrook 14
James Wood 21
Fauquier 18
