Guy Hayes ran for 193 yards and three touchdowns Friday to help the Brentsville Tigers win the Class 3 Northwestern District championship by beating Skyline's football team 34-28 at home in Nokesville.
The Tigers broke a 28-28 tie in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks drove to the 15-yard line and take the lead or at least tie the score for the fourth time in the game. Kyler Cornwell, however, sacked Skyline’s quarterback to clinch the victory for Brentsville, which improved its record to 4-0 in the district and 6-3 overall.
That gave the Tigers their fifth consecutive victory over Skyline, which still leads the all-time series 6-7. The Hawks led early Friday, 7-0 and 14-7, but Brentsville took a 21-14 advantage by halftime before Skyline tied the score at 21-21 and 28-28.
The Tigers amassed 453 yards of offense with 322 rushing yards as Hayes led them with 17 carries. Cornwell added 96 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Jake Johnson had 17 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Hayes also had 131 yards on 8-for-19 passing while Yuri Smaltz had 74 yards on three receptions. Kevin Peterson added 42 yards on three catches.
Freedom football 68, Gar-Field 7
Quest Powell ran for three touchdowns and threw for two Friday to give the Freedom Eagles a 68-7 victory over Gar-Field’s football team at home in Woodbridge.
That season-high point total gave the Eagles a 9-0 record with an average margin of victory of 41.8 points per game, while the Indians' record fell to 6-3. So Freedom extended its winning streak against the Indians to seven games after a previous seven-game losing streak to the Eagles.
Powell finished with 93 yards on six carries and 227 yards on 7-for-12 passing (one interception) while Julian Edwards had 120 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jalen Hamlin added 46 yards and a touchdown on two receptions and Ronald Pringle had a 58-yard catch. T.J. Mountain finished with 49 yards on three carries.
Defensively, Marvin Hicks returned a fumble for a touchdown and amassed 13 tackles while Jabril Al-Amin had two sacks and two fumble recoveries. Jaylen Griffin added two tackles-for-loss with a sack while Hatcher had one interception.
Battlefield football 37, Osbourn 36
The Battlefield Bobcats stopped a late two-point conversion attempt during the fourth quarter Friday to hang on for a 37-36 victory over Osbourn’s football team on the road in Manassas.
Chance Hollingsworth threw a 40-yard pass to Lucas Spall to narrow Osbourn's deficit to only one point, but the Bobcats spoiled the conversion attempt to boost their record to 4-5 with a three-game winning streak after starting the season on a 1-5 run. The Eagles, meanwhile, fell to 2-7.
Battlefield running back Matt Binkowski touched the ball only 12 times, but he averaged an incredible 19.7 yards and 2.5 points per touch. He finished with 219 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries with 17 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.
Binkowski scored on a 30-yard run that gave the Bobcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter before giving them 14-7 and 22-14 leads in the second quarter with runs of 8 and 75 yards. He added an 18-yard run early in the fourth quarter for a 29-22 lead before catching the winning 14-yard pass from Eddie Ostrander for a 37-30 advantage.
Ostrander completed 2 of 5 passes for 17 yards, while Sean McCarthy had 81 yards on 15 carries and Trajon Richards had 58 yards on nine rushes.
For Osbourn, Jakari Lewis scored two touchdowns (71 yards, 3), while Hollingsworth threw three (8, 40, 14), including two to Spall.
Woodbridge football 28, Hylton 6
Nazir Armstrong accounted for all four of the Woodbridge Vikings' touchdowns Friday during their 28-6 victory over Hylton's football team on the road.
He threw a pair of touchdowns passes and ran for two more to give Woodbridge a 5-4 record while also dropping the Bulldogs to 5-4. So the Vikings won a game in the rivalry for only the third time in 11 seasons.
Ashur Mcduffie scored the winning touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Armstrong during the first quarter as Woodbridge built a 14-0 lead and entered halftime leading 21-6. Armstrong finished with 162 yards on 10-for-17 passing (one interception) and 46 yards on 10 carries, while Kai Bowers ran the ball 10 yards for 32 yards. Isaiah Johnson added 69 yards on two receptions while Peprah caught four passes for 36 yards.
Defensively, Angelo Jewell amassed three sacks for seven tackles while Musa Tama had six tackles with two tackles-for-loss, including one sack. Antoine Sampah added 11 tackles.
Colgan football 42, Osbourn Park 10
The Colgan Sharks broke a four-game losing streak Friday by beating Osbourn Park’s football team 42-10 on the road.
They scored more than 22 points for the first time this fall en route to a 2-7 record while dropping the Yellow Jackets to 1-8. Joseph Henry Jr. and Dwayne Chandler each ran for two touchdowns and more than 100 yards, so Colgan remained undefeated all-time in the series at 3-0, outscoring OP 141-47.
Henry finished with 200 yards, including a 51-yard run, on 20 carries while Chandler rushed 11 times for 137 yards.Darryl Byrd added 40 yards and a touchdown on four caries while Adam Ripper had a touchdown and four yards on two carries.
The Sharks threw the ball only four times – completing one pass – but took the lead for good at 13-7 early in the second quarter en route to a 28-7 halftime lead.
