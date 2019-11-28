Mary Caiafa scored 18 points Tuesday to help give the St. John Paul the Great Wolves a 48-29 victory over Holton Arms girls basketball team on the road in Bethesda, Maryland.
She made four 3-pointers while Reina Washington scored 13 points and Alissa Turner had seven as the Wolves improved their record to 2-0. Adding four assists each were Caiafa, Washington and Sophia Ofosu.
Katie Bochonok and Caiafa also had four steals apiece with three each from Alissa Turner, Sophia Ofosu and Washington. Plus, Caiafa led the Wolves with eight rebounds while Kathryn Oylear had seven with six from Bochonok and four each from Washington and Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.