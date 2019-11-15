B_Colgan_Foot_358.jpg
File photo by Damon Moritz

Freedom 60

John Champe 6

Massaponax 35

Stonewall Jackson 18

Colonial Forge 40

Gar-Field 0

Patriot 35

Hylton 6

Brentsville 32

George Mason 21

Liberty 21

Loudoun County 14

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.