2023 ALL-CLASS 6 BOYS SOCCER TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Forwards: Noel Sotelo, Osbourn, Sr.; Gage Lyons, McLean, Sr.; Ellias Rodriguez, Lewis, Jr.; Ryan Walsh, Landstown, Soph.
Midfield: Cooper Noseworthy, Osbourn, Sr.; Josh Nevins, Kellam, Sr.; Ewan Speicher, Hayfield, Jr.; Kamar Wilson, Landstown, Jr.
Defense: Angel Rivas, Osbourn, Sr.; Hatim Elkhasouani, Hayfield, Sr.; Hamilton Howes, Kellam, Sr.; Ryan Londeree, Cosby, Jr.
At-large: Luke Smith, Battlefield, Jr.; Out Bisong, Herndon, Soph.; Jorge Lopex Escobar, Hayfield, Sr.
Goalie: Armando Cervantes, Osbourn, Jr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cooper Noseworthy, Osbourn, Sr.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Craig Powers, Kellam.
SECOND TEAM
Forwards: Nana Gyamfi, Forest Park, Jr.; Manzi Siibo, Battlefield, Sr.; Chris Escalante, Alexandria City, Sr.; Ka’eo Gonsalves, Cosby, Sr.
Midfield: Fernando Reyes, Forest Park, Sr.; Yazan Yaghmmour, Battlefield, Sr.; Edwin Costillo, Falls Church, Jr.; Jesus Hernandez, Cosby, Jr.
Defense: Ben Colombe, Forest Park, Jr.; Leo Fajardo, Kellam, Sr.; Josh Thompson, Hayfield, Soph.; Cole Wallach, West Potomac, Jr.
At-large: Luis Argueta, Osbourn Park, Jr.; Amari Benjamin, Battlefield, Sr.; Archer Cox, James River, Sr.
Goalie: Parker Brooks, Cosby, Sr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.