After making the Class 6 state championship by beating previously unbeaten Patriot in the semis, the Battlefield boys basketball team faced unbeaten Hayfield for the top prize March 11 inside the Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
Unlike Battlefield’s stunning 55-54 win March 7 in the semifinal round, there were no final-moment dramatics as the Hawks (32-0) downed the Bobcats (20-7) 67-47.
The finale rematched two programs that squared off in the 2018 state quarterfinals, a game the Bobcats won 68-61.
Battlefield’s eighth-year helmsman Randy Bills has been friends with Hayfield’s veteran head coach Carlos Poindexter for a long time.
“I’m happy for Carlos, but, you know, I would’ve liked to have won it myself,” Bills said.
Final recap
Hayfield came into the championship game unbeaten in 32 games, with an average margin of victory of 27.2 points. Like Battlefield, the Hawks sought their first-ever state title.
“We knew they would come out with energy and we wanted to match it,” Bills said.
The Bobcats did just that in the early going. Senior guard Chase Nelson hit a 3-pointer, then junior forward Hasan Hammad turned in an old-fashioned three-point play for a 6-0 run to put Battlefield up 8-7.
Junior guard Maddux Tennant splashed down a 3-pointer, followed by senior forward Bryce Hammersley’s runner for a 15-9 Bobcat lead midway through the first.
A Tennant free throw made it 16-9, but that’s the biggest Battlefield’s advantage got.
Hayfield opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run for a 22-18 lead, but a pair of Tennant 3-pointers keyed the Bobcats’ answer.
The sides traded the lead until the Hawks took a four-point advantage at 33-29 into halftime.
“We knew that between the 3-point lines, it was gonna be a fight,” Bills said. “They were gonna go for passing lanes, for steals, and we worked on that.”
Bills’ plans were disrupted somewhat when starting forward Ryan Derderian dislocated his shoulder 13 seconds into the second half, unable to return.
“That threw our game plan off a little bit coming out of halftime,” Bills said.
Hayfield, which had developed a reputation this season as a second-half team, proceeded to outscore the Bobcats 21-10 in the third quarter and 13-8 in the fourth.
Greg Jones, the Hawks’ 6-foot-6 point guard, led all scorers with 23 points.
Tennant was the only Bobcat in double-figures with 12 points. The Region 6B Player of the Year also led in steals with four. Hammersley pulled down a team-high six rebounds.
Backup forward Ty Gordon, also known for his prowess as a defensive tackle, dished out four assists.
Historic season
The Bobcats made the state semis in 2016 and 2018, but never a state championship.
“This season was different. We had the guys in ’16 and ’18. We had really good players who went on to play in college,” Bills said. “This year was more of a team concept.”
The coach noted that nine different Bobcats led the team in scoring in games this season.
“That’s a testament to those guys coming to work every day. I thank them for all the hard work. They came to fight every game, and I’m just extremely proud of all 14 of those guys. Really, really, really happy I was able to coach them this year.”
The work required to sustain a prolonged postseason run will stick with Hammersley.
“Everybody on the outside sees the endgame, that we got to the state championship,” he said. “All the guys in the locker room, practicing every day, we know how much work we put into this season.”
Tennant agreed, saying he “wouldn’t want another group of guys to go to war with every day.”
“At the beginning of the season, we knew we were going to be here. Nobody else thought that,” Tennant said. “We proved a lot of people wrong, and that was the goal.”
