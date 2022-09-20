There are still almost two months to go, but Prince William County’s cross country teams are off and running through woods, fields and trails.
As the weather cools, competition will continue to increase, building to district championships, regions and the Class 6 state meet Nov. 12 at Oatlands near Leesburg.
Last year, Battlefield’s girls took fourth at states as Sailor Eastman won the individual championship, while Patriot’s girls were 11th as a team.
The Patriot and Colgan boys ran sixth and seventh, respectively, in their Class 6 meet, with the Sharks’ Hayden Hauser placing seventh individually.
Here’s a look at some of the runners setting the pace on the area’s cross-country courses this season.
BATTLEFIELD BOBCATS
The season’s just begun, and the Bobcats already have a big team win.
Battlefield’s girls’ team lapped the competition Sept. 10 in the Cpt. Doug Richardson King of the Hill Challenge in King George with 26 points. Colonial Forge was second with 74.
Junior Colleen Kelly set a new course record in 19:53.8. Senior Hannah Weber placed third in 20:41.1, and junior Sailor Eastman was fifth in 21:32.5. Junior Grace Sheldon took ninth and freshman Lucy Arnold came in 14th out of 62 finishers.
The Bobcat boys saw senior Jackson Shearn place fifth in 18:05.9, and junior Sam Daunt crossed ninth in 18:36.4.
Battlefield head coach Meredith Switkes expects consistent performances from those five girls and two boys, as well as senior Manzi Silbo, sophomore Nziza Silbo, and freshman Owen Bauer on the boys’ side.
The Bobcats head to Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville Saturday for the RVA Relays.
“We are off to a great start!” she said. “I expect both my girls and boys teams to qualify for states. I expect the kids to continually improve as long as we can keep everyone injury-free!”
COLGAN SHARKS
In the early going, co-head coaches Dave Davis and Bill Stearns are “just trying to figure out what we have right now.”
The Sharks know they have a star in senior Hayden Hauser, who took seventh in last year’s state meet. He’s backed up by senior Aidan Riggle and juniors Andrew Kight, Dylan Zimmerman, Amir Edwards and Connor Finnegan.
Zimmerman, Riggle, and Kight all turned in top-60 performances at states last year.
Colgan’s girls are led by seniors Paige Brown, Erin Brennan, Angela Payne, and Georgie Lanham, junior Psalm Jones, and sophomores Mauli Harford, Cami Giudici and Erica Hastings.
The Sharks travel Saturday to Newville, Pennsylvania, for the Big Spring Invitational. Then Colgan’s top boys head to Cary, N.C., for the Great American Cross Country Festival Oct. 1.
The Colgan coaches look for their runners to “compete for championships and improve as we go,” Davis said.
FREEDOM EAGLES
Co-head coaches Kenja Hanniford and Joe Williams think they have something in store for the Cardinal District meet in October.
“We typically aren’t known for cross country, but we go out and give it our best shot each race,” Hanniford said. “We are looking forward to making a few upsets come championship time.”
Sophomore Farraj Al-Amin and junior Ruqayyah Byrd are expected to be Freedom’s top runners.
“They are actually brother and sister so it creates that rivalry of who can excel,” Hanniford said.
The Eagles are looking to get at least two boys and two girls into the Region 6B meet. Senior Kasey Diggs and sophomore Jelonnie Blout are shooting for those spots.
“We are looking forward to the Cardinal District championship to see how many athletes we can advance to regionals,” Hanniford said.
GAINESVILLE CARDINALS
It’s not just the season that’s young. The Cardinals’ program is only in its second year, and co-head coaches Sarah Joyner and Connor Lee have a roster heavily weighted toward freshmen and sophomores.
“We have a great group of kids out this year who are doing a fantastic job of setting the culture in a young program,” Lee said.
Sophomore Kamari Colquhoun won the boys 2,000-meter race Aug. 27 at the Night of Two Miles event at Patriot High School. Freshman Trent Daniels set a school record of 10:40.51 in the same event’s 3,200-meter contest.
“He could spoil some parties later in the year,” said Lee of Daniels.
Sophomores Caroline Tribett and Faith O’Shea lead Gainesville’s girls. Tribett placed 12th in the state meet a year ago.
“I think the girls are going to surprise a lot of teams this year,” Lee said. “It’s wonderful for a new program to have such a good one-two punch up front.”
“We have a hardworking group of runners that have a bright future in front of them,” Lee continued, “but this season is about laying the groundwork for bigger and better things in the years to come.”
GAR-FIELD RED WOLVES
Gar-Field co-head coaches Jarmal Latney and Tyler Dickerson approach the cross country season as great preparation for distance events in the upcoming indoor and outdoor track seasons.
Returning runners Antonio James and Tyrel Robinson are back this season just for that purpose.
“We are still a smaller program with our distance kids,” Latney said. “We are looking to build off the success we had this past summer when our boys 4x400-meter relay placed fourth at the Adidas National championship.”
Latney noted that Jason Romero-Lopez figures to be Gar-Field’s top performer on the boys side, while Matthew Parada is “starting to come on strong.”
“We just want to be competitive and see where we can build on,” Latney said.
OSBOURN EAGLES
After their first scheduled meet was canceled by rain, Osbourn’s season starts Sept. 24 at the Oatlands Invitational.
“We are looking forward to running at Oatlands,” Osbourn coach TD Holsclaw said. “That’s where the state meet is going to be held.”
The Eagles are led by Maddie Luskey and Taylor Luskey on the girls side, and Kenny Giron and Demani Epps for the boys.
“Expectations this year is to be competitive and to continue to improve,” Holsclaw said.
WOODBRIDGE VIKINGS
The Vikings’ season got off to a solid start Aug. 27 when Hayden Goodman and Jaiden Lockhart turned in top-three finishes in the boys 3,200-meter run during the Night of Two Miles event at Patriot High School, helping the Vikings take the team title.
Freshman Liana Eberly placed fourth in the girls 3,200-meter race.
“It was a great start to our season on both sides,” head coach Kelly McGreal said.
Senior Jill Crunkilton and sophomore Penny Nowell-Shortt join Eberly to pace the Vikings’ girls, while the boys look to Goodman, Lockhart, senior James Yoho, junior Nate McMahon, and sophomore Owen Renquist to perform.
Up next for Woodbridge are the RVA Relays Saturday in Mechanicsville.
“This is a relay format race and is much shorter in duration, which makes for some fast quick racing!” McGreal said.
The coach expects her boys team to compete for the Cardinal District crown and earn berths in the Region 6B and Class 6 meets.
“The girls side is a little harder to predict as we have many new ninth-grade runners,” she said. “This is a good problem to have and our goal will be to place as one of the top teams at districts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.