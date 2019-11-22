The Freedom Eagles’ football season ended with a 20-yard kick to the gut.
Massaponax’s Jack Hudson made the winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter Friday on Freedom’s field in Woodbridge. So the Eagles’ hopes of returning to the state championship game evaporated in the semifinals of the Class 6 Region B playoffs.
With the final few seconds ticking off the clock as Hudson’s ball sailed through the uprights, the Eagles had no recourse beyond the guttural howls of seniors Kealey Davis and Nijhere Johnson as they slowly walked off the field, inconsolable following their only loss of 2019.
“You remember stuff like this the rest of your life,” Freedom coach Darryl Overton said. “In the playoffs, whether you win or lose, you remember it forever.
“I think the emotion of [the loss] got to them out there, but when we [were in the locker room] they were all good,” he said. “I told them, ‘Be hurt because you lost, but don’t be ashamed of nothing.’ They left it all on the field.”
By beating top-seeded Freedom (11-1), the No. 4 Panthers (10-2) advanced to play No. 3 Colonial Forge in the region final. So they will vie for their 24th playoff victory in history next week after the Eagles fell agonizingly close to earning their seventh playoff win.
Massaponax has a 23-13 postseason record since the school opened in 1998, and the Panthers’ win Friday ranks high on the list of coach Eric Ludden.
“One of the very top ones because that was a really talented [Freedom] team,” he said. “Great throwing team. Great bunch of athletes. So it was a challenge.”
But “our kids never doubted,” Ludden said, “and I was really proud of them for that because I don’t think a lot of other people gave them a chance in this one.”
A turnover on downs by Freedom with 4 minutes, 6 seconds remaining in the fourth period led to the winning drive by Massaponax, which moved the ball 61 yards to the Eagles’ 3-yard line. That included a fake punt on fourth-and-9 from the Panthers’ 37-yard line that gained 42 yards with a run up the middle by Elijah Christopher.
“Not normally what we want to do,” Ludden said of faking a punt within Massaponax’s own territory. “But we felt the opportunity was there.”
Ludden’s coaching staff identified an opening in Freedom’s special teams formation earlier in the game.
“A gutsy call,” Overton said. “We practiced for it. It was on the film. We just missed tackles multiple times on the play.”
Four plays later, Panthers quarterback Luke Morely completed a rare pass (2-for-6 in the game) to Jaiven Plummer for a 24-yard gain that gave Massaponax possession on Freedom’s 5-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Morely used a quick and awkward jump pass that ended up under-thrown, but Plummer reacted fast, sliding back toward the line of scrimmage to make the crucial reception against tight coverage by Nijhere Johnson.
“We’ve got some really good, talented receivers,” Ludden said. “And we don’t throw a lot like some other teams, so when the opportunity arises, those guys go out and get it done. Jaivon had a good game.”
In fact, Plummer scored twice Friday, once with a 15-yard return of a block punt by Quentin Wilcox that ended Freedom’s first possession of the night. Plummer later tied the score 35-35 as time expired in the first half with an 80-yard run on a reverse – his lone carry of the game.
His unusual catch late in the fourth quarter ended up equally important, though, because it set up Hudson’s 20-yard field goal three plays later. Overton called a timeout before the kick in an attempt to “ice” Hudson, but the Massaponax junior made the angled kick anyway, from the left hash mark to inside the right post.
“I had a feeling this was coming,” Hudson said of the opportunity to kick the winning field goal. “I knew it was my time to shine … and beat this team.
“Every time I take a kick I always stay calm. I always take deep breaths,” he said. “I can’t let my team down, especially in situations like that. I was [nervous], but I can’t show it.”
Following a feverish celebration near midfield and a team huddle, a group of Panthers players hoisted Hudson above their head and carried him toward the sideline.
“It felt pretty good,” he said with a smile.
Hudson made that kick 70 days after Massaponax lost to Louisa 28-27 with the Lions blocking a Panthers field goal in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.
“We always say that you learn from your mistakes and things [happen] for a reason,” Ludden said of that block. “Our timing was off [on that special teams play] and we fixed it.”
So the Panthers protected Hudson perfectly Friday.
His field goal helped Massaponax score more against Freedom than the Eagles’ previous eight opponents combined. Entering Friday, Freedom had allowed only 34 points since Sept. 13, but the Panthers scored 35 points in the first half.
Two defensive touchdowns helped the Panthers, but their offense also produced 368 rushing yards. Massaponax’s triple option – often run out of a single-wing formation with motion – gave the Eagles particular problems on runs up the middle, thanks in part to trap runs.
“It’s kind of what we do. It’s our thing,” Ludden said. “[The Eagles] are really strong up front and we had a really young center playing tonight, but [offensive line coach Joe Ferran] came up with some good schemes.”
So the Panthers contributed to an incredible second quarter that featured 49 points scored during a span of 6:43.
Yet neither team led by more than seven points in the game as they played to a 35-35 tie at halftime. Then a Massaponax punt pinned Freedom’s offense on its won 3-yard line midway through the third quarter. One play later, Panthers defensive back Mike Swain intercepted a Quest Powell pass and returned it 7 yards for a touchdown and 42-35 lead.
The Eagles responded with one of Powell’s six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). He threw a 20-yard pass to Johnson to tie the score 42-42 with 9:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But that only set the stage for Hudson’s field goal.
That kick spoiled an outstanding offensive performance by Freedom receiver Jason Hawkins, who also played some at running back after J.T. Edwards left the game with an injury in the second quarter. Hawkins finished with 106 yards and three touchdowns on seven receptions with 121 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
He helped compensate for the absence of leading receiver Umari Hatcher. Hawkins finished with touchdowns of 54 yards (reception), 7 (reception), 81 (run) and 2 (reception), all in the first half.
“He’s one of those players if you don’t [tackle] him the first try you’re never going to get a chance to [tackle] him again,” Overton said. “He did what we thought he was going to do. He’s an explosive play-maker.”
Hawkins helped Powell finish with 231 yards on 13-for-20 passing, which included Johnson’s 87 yards and two touchdown on two catches.
“Definitely one of the best teams we’ve ever played,” Hudson said.
Nonetheless, the Eagles lost in the region semifinals for the second time in three seasons. Their trip to the 2018 Class 6 state final marked the deepest run in the program’s 15-year history en route to a 13-2 record, but Freedom’s 2019 squad matched that 2018 unit with an 11-game winning streak.
The Eagles also won their third consecutive Cardinal District championship this fall, giving them a 43-7 record over four seasons after a previous combined record of 15-87 over 11 years. So their 14 seniors will graduate with special resumes.
“They did a lot of things that have never been done,” Overton said. “So it’s going to be remembered.”
