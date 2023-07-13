When new Manassas Park football coach Mark Teague was hired last October, he knew he was facing an uphill battle to not only win but simply put a team on the field.
The Cougars struggled to an 0-10 record in 2021, then canceled the 2022 season due to low participation numbers. Former coach Randy Starks stepped down after one season.
With Teague at the helm, the Class 3 program has seen a boost of energy. With participation numbers throughout the offseason up, Manassas Park will return to the field this fall. The Cougars will play as an independent against both public and private schools over the next two seasons and have been approved to participate in the Class 3 Region B playoffs, should they win enough to qualify.
“You could say fortunately or unfortunately I’ve made a name for myself for turning around programs in the Deep South. And it's something that I just always been passionate about, (rebuilding) the programs that are not blessed with all the quick fixes as other programs are,” said Teague, a defensive-minded coach. “I'm always up for a challenge with a school that needs to be turned around.”
Teague, who is originally from Alabama and has had prior coaching stops in Arkansas, Louisiana and Tennessee, was introduced to the northern Virginia area last summer when he was invited to speak at a clinic in Front Royal. At the clinic, a friend suggested the Manassas Park coaching job to Teague. After considering it for a while, Teague realized this is where he wanted to be.
Since taking the job, Teague didn’t waste any time getting to work. They started phase one of their strength and conditioning program back in January and moved to the summer phase when school was let out in June.
“We've had very good participation numbers when it comes to offseason workouts so far this summer. The numbers look real good and the attitude has been great. There's something to be said about the kids understanding that it's a clean slate and we're going forward and making our own memories and setting our own goals not based off anything that happened before in the past,” Teague said.
“We've been hitting it really hard in the weight room, outside and just trying to lay the foundation for how I want our players to be built with the right mindset that fits our philosophy on the field.”
Manassas Park kicks off the season at home against Class 6 Osbourn Park on Aug. 25, but wins and losses won’t be what Teague is most concerned about right away. He wants to build a foundation and has a vision for what he wants the program to become.
“My thing is building this program from the ground up so it can sustain over time where Manassas Park never has to worry about lack of participation, shutting down the season and that kind of nonsense,” he said, adding how important having Manassas Park Middle right next door will be in building and sustaining long-term success.
“I can take 15 steps outside the high school and be in my middle school. And that is a tremendous aspect.”
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
