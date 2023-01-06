Led by senior Cooper Lockhart’s gold medal at 157 pounds, the Battlefield High School wrestling team placed second in the massive Battle of the Bridge wrestling tournament at Woodbridge.
The Bobcats amassed 184.5 points during the 50-school affair on Dec. 28-29. Brooke Point won the team trophy with 199.5 points.
Locally, Woodbridge wrestled to sixth with 137.5 points, with Forest Park 16th with 99.5 points and Potomac 18th with 85. Patriot (tie 21st, 78), Colgan (23rd, 76) and Osbourn (24th, 74) also finished in the top half of the field.
Lockhart recorded two falls, a technical fall and a decision en route to the 157-pound final where he edged Brooke Point’s Augustus Fleming, 13-12, in a wild match for a 5-0 tournament run.
Lockhart was one of two Prince William County grapplers to stand atop the podium, as Potomac’s Quswarrah Kayed captured the 285-pound title. Kayed was also 5-0. He rode three pins and a decision into his gold medal bout. He and Battlefield’s Joseph Lubinskas battled to a 2-2 standoff before Kayed took a 3-2 sudden-victory win.
Battlefield also had seven other wrestlers finish eighth or higher.
Logan Katz (106) and Matthew Arndt (132) were both bronze medalists. Hayden Loveless (285) took fourth, Carter Harris (132) was fifth and the duo of 138-pound Owen Exner and 215 Paul Graser took seventh. Abraham Al-Khalili (215) and Alex Klos (175) placed eighth,
The tournament permitted multiple entries in each weight division by schools.
Ian Cool paced Woodbridge to sixth place by finishing fourth at 120 pounds. Teammates Steven Stotler (132) and Julian Schott (165) were both seventh and 138-pounder Christopher Hamm took eighth.
Prince William County wrestlers also accounted for 11 other medals.
Leading the way were five silver medalists in Patriot’s Tyson Kochis (120), Forest Park’s Anthony Orlando (126), Colgan’s Ethan Bitonti (144), Potomac’s Abram Bashaw (175) and Tyler Stewart of Potomac (215).
Finishing fourth at 175 was Osbourn’s Pablo Melendez, Monte Sanchez (C.D. Hylton) was the fifth-place wrestler at 144 pounds, and Gainesville’s Colin Alderman (150) came in sixth. Hylton’s Wiley Harris (132), was seventh with Noel Perez (Osbourn, 106) and Jon DeMarco (Gainesville, 190) both earning eighth place.
