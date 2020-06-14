As national protests around the killing of George Floyd ramped up, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp asked his players to participate and almost all did, with masks on. The players marched to the governor’s mansion and then the South Carolina State House.
For the one-mile march to the State House, the football players were asked to take the lead, as their presence might deter police violence. They stepped to the front.
Woodbridge High social studies teacher Reuben Adams, whose highly recruited offensive lineman son R.J. will play at the University of Kentucky this fall, praised Muschamp and Kentucky coach Mark Stoops for sending the right message.
Stoops’ team also marched, and Stoops recently appeared in Lexington, Kentucky, wearing a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt.
“A lot of people say they don't condone racism but we don’t see them do much more than that,” said Adams. “For the head coach of an SEC team to be ‘in the trenches’ with his predominantly black team tells me he means it and wants to do something to help the culture.”
About Stoops’ T-shirt, Adams said, “That shows major progress, wearing that in downtown Lexington.”
