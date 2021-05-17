Local girls' soccer powers look loaded again: Patriot, Battlefield enjoy hot starts to shortened season

It had been more than 700 days -- 708, to be exact -- since the last time a Cedar Run District girls soccer game graced a Prince William County field.
That long dry spell came thankfully to an end April 30, when high schoolers across the county regained their footing and kicked off the long-awaited 2021 soccer season.
The early returns are so far very promising for two of the Cedar Run's perennial stalwart programs: the Battlefield Bobcats and the Patriot Pioneers.
The Bobcats (2-1) from Haymarket are an experienced bunch, with 17 juniors and seniors comprising the bulk of coach Kevin Hilton's roster.
"I would typically say that it would mean we have a lot of experience, but since we did not have a season last year, they lost a year of experience playing together," said Hilton, Battlefield's helmsman for the past 14 years.
Hilton led the Bobcats to a string of three state titles between 2014 and 2016.
"We have a wealth of leadership on and off the field, which should pay dividends," he said.
Meanwhile, some 10 miles away in Nokesville, the Pioneers (3-0) are led by five contributing seniors and a throng of talented sophomores.
"With the cancellation of our 2020 season, you have to have a paradigm shift to appreciate the times afforded together as a team and program. said Kelly Beauchamp-Payne, the only head coach in the Patriot program's 10-year history.
While Beauchamp-Payne says the team goal “is always to look one game at a time," there will be fewer games this year, putting more emphasis on the Patriot-Battlefield showdowns.
That first test came May 14 in Nokesville. The next will be back in Haymarket, when the rivals gear up for the playoffs with a regular-season finale in Haymarket.
It's a sprint to the finish, as the COVID-induced delay to the spring sports season allows for just 10 regular season contests per team, eight of them in May.
But both coaches feel that their respective clubs could generate something special during the postseason in June.
Pioneers impressive early
Patriot has run past its first three opponents by a combined score of 19-0, including a home victories of 7-0 over Osbourn and 4-0 versus John Champe, followed by an 8-0 decision at Unity Reed.
Seniors Soleil Brown and Maggie Mockenhaupt anchor the defense in front of junior goalkeeper Abby Ochs.
"We will be very difficult to score on," Beauchamp-Payne said.
The Pioneers' midfield is highlighted by seniors Cassidy Duncan, Madison Birge, and Hayley Gibson, joined by junior Carly Gillette.
"They are versatile players who are clean on the ball and quick to distribute," their head coach said.
With five goals in the first two games, the "crafty, savvy" junior Nenah Conners leads Patriot's attack, supported by "fast, dynamic" Dakota Russell, a junior "with no off button," Beauchamp-Payne said.
The Patriot coach is glad she doesn't have to go up against her own team.
"They are creative, soccer-smart players who love to find new ways to attack an opponent," said Beauchamp-Payne, who has 19 years of head coaching experience. "Our unpredictable style of play would be hard for me to defend against."
Unlike rival Battlefield, the Pioneers are still in search of the program's first regional or state championship. With sophomores like Carly Brock, Camille Daniel, Sophia Adame, Sofia Nicewonger, and Braelyn Medina providing depth throughout the lineup, those achievements might not be far away.
"All our classes are well-rounded. Our sophomore class is rising to the challenge alongside our strong junior and senior leaders," Beauchamp-Payne said.
"The future is bright at Patriot for our soccer program."
Bobcats find their stride
Battlefield's season began with a bump, as the Bobcats fell 1-0 on the road to Cedar Run newcomer John Champe. They got back on track with home wins of 4-0 over Osbourn Park and 8-0 over Osbourn.
Like Patriot, the Bobcats are a "high soccer IQ" team according to their head coach.
"I'd describe this team as deep with talent and extremely coachable," Hilton said. "They are eager to increase their knowledge."
Junior forward Noelle O'Hara is an offensive threat, while junior Isabel Kelly is a midfielder who doubles as a goal-scoring forward. Kelly, a George Washington University commit, has notched four goals through three games.
Anna Tekampe authored three goals in the victory over Osbourn, despite playing a defensive position. Haleigh Casey is a senior defender slated to play for the University of Lynchburg in the fall.
"They both provide a great deal of athleticism and are strong ball-winners in the air," Hilton said.
Junior midfielder Ashley Loundermon already has three assists on the season, along with a goal of her own. Senior midfielder Isabella Cahall is committed to play for Virginia Commonwealth University. She has a pair of goals already.
"She's a great distributor and she finishes with precision," said Hilton of Cahall.
Junior midfielder Taylor Beckmeyer is a transfer from out-of-state whom the head coach expects to have an impact. She put in a goal and assisted on another in the win over Osbourn.
Hilton praises the versatility he sees from this year's Battlefield team.
"I believe that we will be able to adapt our tactics during matches when necessary and we have players who can play in multiple positions," he said.
Of the Bobcats' 21 roster spots, 14 are filled by juniors.
"We have never had such a large class in my 14 years at Battlefield," Hilton said. "When they all graduate, that will leave a lot of positions to fill!"
