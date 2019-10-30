Bryce Lentz was an individual champion one of five Colgan boys who finished among the top 10 Wednesday to give the Sharks a pair of team titles during the Cardinal District cross country meet at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Colgan won the boys race over Forest Park 31-50 and the girls race over the Bruins 24-38 with Jessica Connole placing second behind individual champion Catherine Gregory of Forest Park. Woodbidge girls placed third (71) with Freedom fourth (113), while Hylton’s boys took third (102) with the Vikings fourth (115), Potomac fifth (115), Gar-Field sixth (149) and the Eagles seventh (178).
Lentz finished in 15 minutes, 52 seconds for Colgan, beating runner-up Kyle Weldon of Potomac (17:01) by an impressive 69 seconds. Rounding out the Sharks’ team score were Jan Sanchez in sixth (17:40), Aaron Scott in seventh (17:41), Nicholas Choplin in eighth (17:43) and Hayden Hauser in ninth (18:03).
Dominic Wilkins led Forest Park with a fourth-place finish (17:23) and a pack of five Bruins followed him in the Top 15. Jacob Alachnowicz took 10th (18:04) with John Hargis 11th (17:41), Ray Flannagan 12th (18:11), Kai Dove 13th (18:12) and Elyas Shafiq 14th (18:17).
Also among the Top 15, Woodbridge’s Isaiah Luckey placed third (17:23) and Hylton’s Jad Lkorchy finished fifth (17:27). Dominique Willis led Gar-Field in 17th (18:32) with Freedom’s Jayden Ross 33rd 19:51).
In the girls race, Gregory won in 18:54 with three teammates also in the top 15, as well as eight Colgan runners. Behind Connole, the Sharks’ Charlotte Denardo finished third (20:15) with Danielle Flavin fourth (20:25), Alencia Lentz sixth (20:56) and Isabella Myles ninth (21:04). The Bruins’ Smantha Kayne took fifth (20:48) with Lily Zachman seventh (21:01), Ava Larkin eighth (21:01) and Gianna Doering 18th (23:15).
For Woodbridge, Elizabeth Yoho placed 10th (21:06) with Nina Izaguirrie 14th (22:25) and Molly Porth 15th (22:25). Hazel Cartagena-Quinta led Freedom in 16th (22:41) while Jemma Alumbaugh led Hylton in 25th (24:30) with
Brentsville and Manassas Park cross country
Brentsville’s Andrew Rice and Abigail Seigel finished as runners-up Tuesday during the Class 3 Northwestern District cross country meet at Central High in Woodstock.
Seigel ran the girls race in 19 minutes, 45.7 seconds to help the Tigers place third in the girls team competition with a score of 85 behind champion George Mason (48). Central won the boys race with a score of 65 with Brentsville fourth (86) and Manassas Park sixth (139).
Rice finished in 16:25.6 for the Brentsville boys to edge out the Cougars’ Anthony Medrano, who took third (16:25.9) Also in the top 15 were the Manassas Park’s Anthony Ponce 16:43.3) and Tigers’ Ethan Rice (13th, 17:16.9)
In the girls race, Brentsville’s Meredith Crockett took 11th (20:40.6).
Brentsville and Battlefield golf
Brentsville’s Isabel Bae led all Prince William County golfers Monday during the VHSL Girls Open state meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
She finished in a tie for 37th by shooting an 11-over-par 81 with one birdie and seven pars. Battlefield's Ashley Kehoe added a 40th-place finish (tied) by shooting a 12-over 82 with two birdies and five pars.
Bae shot a 40 on the front nine and 41 on the back while Kehoe shot 42 and 40.
