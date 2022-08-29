Football season in Prince William County debuted this week with 14 public high school programs looking to make a statement
The Battlefield Bobcats were a state semifinalist in Class 6 last season, as were the Brentsville Tigers in Class 3. Osbourn and Unity Reed made it back to the postseason, while Gar-Field looks to continue its run of playoff appearances.
The Patriot Pioneers seek to avenge an early exit in last year’s playoffs, while the Gainesville Cardinals introduce themselves to varsity football.
We take a look at many of the players and teams that will do battle on the gridiron this fall.
BRENTSVILLE
-District: Northwestern (Class 3)
-Coach: Loren White (2nd year)
-Last season: 11-3, made Class 3 semifinals
-Expected contributors: QB Caleb Alexander, RB Nico Orlando, OL Tyler Nix, WR Ryan Beckman, DB Will Johnson, LB Langston White
-Twitter: @BDTigerFootball
-First game: Beat Fauquier County's Liberty High School 40-28.
-Scouting report: The Tigers might be a rising power in Class 3 football.
After winning eight games in 2019 and going 4-2 in 2020, Brentsville racked up 11 wins last year and made it to the state semifinals before bowing out to Phoebus 43-0.
“The expectation is the same,” said second-year coach Loren White. “We expect to be playing in December. The schedule is always laid out for all to know that football doesn’t end until mid-December.”
The Tigers boast six returning starters on offense and three on defense, with athleticism on both sides.
Offensively, junior quarterback Caleb Alexander will run a high-tempo spread built off of run-pass option principles, White said.
With senior wideout Ryan Beckman and junior running back Nico Orlando behind 285-pound senior guard Tyler Nix, Brentsville’s offense is “potentially more explosive than last year’s,” White said.
Senior defensive back Will Johnson and junior linebacker Langston White help make Brentsville’s defense more versatile.
“They are two players who can make sure all are in the right spot to succeed.”
COLGAN
-District: Cardinal
-Coach: Reggie Scott (1st year)
-Last season: 0-10
-Expected contributors: QB Ryan Westhoff, RB Thomas Pullen, RB/WR Tyler Henry, WR Devon Grant, LT Evan Smith
-Web: ColganSharkAthletics.org
-Twitter: @ColganFootball
-First game: Beat Osbourn Park 42-12 on Friday, Aug. 26.
-Scouting report: Colgan football has yet to find its footing as the seven-year-old program seeks its first winning season.
In fact, the Sharks haven’t won a game since Nov. 1, 2019, when they knocked off Osbourn Park 41-10 in the penultimate game of the season.
First-year coach Reggie Smith, who guided Osbourn Park for the 2021 season before moving over to Colgan, is looking to lay a foundation for future classes.
“We are looking to build a culture that embodies young men of character, team commitment, and increased competition,” he said. “We want to win as many games as possible, but success at this level cannot be measured by wins and losses.”
Colgan returns six offensive and five defensive starters, plus a couple potentially key transfers.
Quarterback Ryan Westhoff, a Cedar Run District honorable mention pick, and running back Thomas Pullen, a second team all-region selection, played for Scott last year at OP.
They’re at Colgan now, as is senior wideout Darryl Byrd, a Bishop Ireton transfer.
“We’re a spread offense designed to get the ball in our best playmakers’ hands early,” Scott said.
Westhoff, who has an offer from Christopher Newport University, can choose to get it to returning starting receiver Tyler Henry or senior wide receiver Devon Grant, who’s getting collegiate interest.
Senior two-way tackle Evan Smith, at 6-foot-4 and 275 pounds, is getting college looks, as is senior inside linebacker Andrew Byrd.
“We have more athletes on the field and guys that can create turnovers for our defense.”
Colgan’s defense will be led by returning junior inside linebacker Ethan Norah and second-team all-district safety Justin Watkins.
FREEDOM
-District: Cardinal
-Coach: Darryl Overton (8th year)
-Last season: 10-3; made Region 6B title game
-Expected contributors: T Adrian Crespin, G Armand Tubbs, G Jonah Fuga, C Mark Erinna, T Nasir Ethington
-Twitter: @OvertonDarryl
-First game: Beat Stafford County's Brooke Point High School 62-3.
-Scouting report: It’s a state championship or nothing for the Freedom Eagles.
“We have done everything else and always have a good team,” head coach Darryl Overton said. “Need to go from good to great.”
The Eagles have piled up double-digit victory totals three years of the past four, only excluding the truncated 2020 campaign. Last year Freedom made it to the Region 6B title tilt, falling 24-7 to Battlefield.
Overton has seven returning starters on both offense and defense, led by the mashers up front.
“The guys on the offensive line will be most important to our offense’s success,” the coach said.
He said that linemen Adrian Crespin, Armand Tubbs, Jonah Fuga, Mark Erinna, JuJu Stanley, and Walter Hughes are key to Freedom’s spread run/pass option attack.
On defense, Freedom returns its entire secondary, led by all-state performers Kendall Bannister and Kam Courtney. Overton is also counting on returning starters Erinna and senior defensive tackle Nasir Ethington, along with TJ Bush, a Coastal Carolina University commit who transferred from Bishop Ireton.
GAINESVILLE
-District: Cedar Run
-Coach: Daniel Bruton (2nd year)
-Last season: JV only
-Expected contributors: TBD
-Web: GainesvilleCardinals.com
-Twitter: @GainesvilleFoo1
-First game: Lost 42-7 to Winchester's John Handley High School on Saturday, Aug. 27.
-Scouting report: It’s the second year for Gainesville Cardinals football and the first year varsity season.
Founding head coach Daniel Bruton is excited to keep developing.
“We are not building a team, we are building a program,” he said. “Success will be defined for these players in years to come. In the present we want to see growth and progress.”
On offense, “all players are key and have flexibility to adapt and change with the defense,” the coach said.
Exactly who will carry the load for the Cardinals remains to be seen, but chances are it’ll be a young guy.
“We will most likely have three sophomores and two juniors starting on the offensive line,” Bruton said. “We will have a sophomore quarterback, tight end, running back, maybe in the slot as well.”
Defensively, it’s the basics, with an emphasis on stopping the run and avoiding big plays through the air.
GAR-FIELD
-District: Cardinal
-Coach: Tony Keiling (6th year)
-Last season: 5-6, made Region 6B quarterfinals
-Expected contributors: QB/WR Adric Johnson, RB/LB Kalvon Sanders, C/DT Jacobi Reynolds, FB/DT Corvell James, RB/DB Deamonte Ferrufino, WR/CB Max Gardner, WR/RB Jordan Terry
-Web: GarFieldAthletics.org
-Twitter: @SchoolGarField
-First game: Beat North Stafford 10-6 on Thursday, Aug. 25.
-Scouting report: Last year was a roller coaster for a young Gar-Field team. The Red Wolves knocked off powerhouses Patriot and Freedom before losing their final three games, including a 10-0 loss to Osbourn to open the playoffs.
In the long-term, it’s still progress for the program.
“We started the program rebuild in 2017, and have had three consecutive winning seasons,” Keiling noted, adding that eight players from last year’s squad moved on to the college ranks.
There’s plenty left in the cupboard, led by quarterback Adric Johnson running a spread power-pistol offense.
His choices include senior running backs Kalvon Sanders and Deamonte Ferrufino, plus junior fullback Corvell James, all protected by senior guard Jacobi Reynolds.
Out wide will be senior Jordan Terry and junior Max Gardner.
Gar-Field runs a sophisticated defense with multiple fronts, mixing zone with man coverages.
Senior cornerback Victor Ssegawa is a speed merchant, moonlighting as the Wolves’ kick returner when not on defense. Malachi Wood-Valentine is another speedy defensive back.
Middle linebacker Marvin Pereira and defensive tackle Rodrigo Rivas return for their senior years, aided by junior outside linebacker Alex Keene-Forbes and junior defensive end Abdul Whyte.
“We have a group of linebackers and defensive backs that can run,” Keiling said.
The coach noted that an influx of 45 freshmen and sophomores have restocked the program.
“Our goal is to play as a team, develop young men into leaders on and off the game field, and to win the games that we have prepared for,” Keiling said. “We have the talent to defeat any team to the best of our ability.”
HYLTON
-District: Cardinal
-Coach: Nate Murphy (3rd year)
-Last season: 3-7
-Expected contributors: C Morgan Marshall, T/DT Xavier Arrington, WB/DE Sean Leach, RB/LB Korvin Parson, G Devin Collins, G Erick Hurtado
-Twitter: @Hylton_Football
-First game: Lost to Patriot High School 51-6 on Friday, Aug. 26.
-Scouting report: Versatility is a theme of Hylton football this year. On offense, the Bulldogs have multiple options behind an experienced offensive line led by senior center Morgan Marshall and juniors Devin Collins and Erick Hurtado.
Six-foot-5 junior offensive tackle Xavier Arrington is joined by Ke’Andre Gatling-Freeman to complete “the core of the offense,” head coach Nate Murphy said.
“We are a multiple offense, the key to running the offense is the offensive line,” he said.
Running back Korvin Parson and wingback Sean Leach figure to get the bulk of the carries for Hylton, while 6-foot-4 wideout Calvin Speed will be a top target.
The defense shows a variety of fronts, “both odd and even,” Murphy said.
Leach at defensive end, Arrington at defensive tackle, and Parson at linebacker return as starters, while sophomore linebackers Logan Marshall and Mason Cheatham have worked into the rotation.
Safety Davonn Simpson and cornerback Jamil Francois provide senior stability to the secondary, flanked by junior Najim Bowman.
OSBOURN PARK
-District: Cedar Run
-Coach: Marsel Wells (1st year)
-Last season: 2-8
-Expected contributors: WR Wyatt Hurley, QB Matthew Brown, WR Alexander Molina, WR Nate Rodríguez
-Web: OPJackets.org
-Twitter: @OPHSFootball
-First game: Lost to Colgan High 42-14 on Friday, Aug. 26.
-Scouting report: Marsel Wells steps into his first head coaching job with a single goal.
“Of course we want to win as many games as possible, but a successful season to me for these young men is to simply be an all-around better team than we have been in previous years,” he said.
“Playoffs is the ultimate goal.”
The Yellow Jackets have some potent athletes, led by second-team all-district wide receiver Wyatt Hurley, back for his senior season.
Junior Nate Rodríguez and sophomore Alexander Molina figure into pass-catching duties as well, with junior Matthew Brown the leading candidate at quarterback.
“We will run a balanced offense, we will play ball control and try to dominate time-of-possession,” Wells said.
Defensively, OP will look to apply pressure with its front seven, led by five returning starters.
“Creating confusion will be key!” Wells said.
PATRIOT
-District: Cedar Run
-Coach: Sean Finnerty (4th year)
-Last season: 7-4, made Region 6B quarterfinals
-Expected contributors: QB Sam Fernández, RB/LB Quentin Harrison, WR Gabe Bigbee, DB Eddie Henry
-Web: PatriotPioneers.org
-Twitter: @PatriotHS_FB
-First game: Beat Hylton High School 51-6 on Friday, Aug. 26.
-Scouting report: There must be a bit of a bad taste in the mouths of the Patriot Pioneers. They were primed for a postseason run last year, but were upset 49-35 in the first round of the playoffs by Unity Reed.
Most of that team is back to set things right.
“Winning the region is our goal and how we are measuring our success,” fourth-year head coach Sean Finnerty said.
Five starters are back on defense and seven on offense, led by senior quarterback Sam Fernández, operating a multiple offense that adapts to defensive fronts.
“He runs the show. One of the best in Virginia,” Finnerty said.
Patriot features a power running game behind senior Quentin Harrison, “a powerful back with great feet,” and an offensive line of Brandon Khu, Alaric Ahrens, 280-pound Cole Surber, and 290-pound Braden Chandler, all returning starters.
Senior Gabe Bigbee has been a receiving threat since his freshman year.
Defensively, Harrison is a top linebacker, while senior Eddie Henry leads an inexperienced secondary.
Seniors Kam Mahoney, Josh Folds, and Cullen Carey are run-stoppers up front.
POTOMAC
-District: Cardinal
-Coach: Jajuan Johnson (2nd year)
-Last season: 4-5
-Expected contributors: T/DE Guzzy Kayed, RB/S Felix Hammond-Donkoh, WR Kaden Lewis
-Web: PotomacAthletics.net
-Twitter: @PotomacFootbal
-First game: Lost to Battlefield High 35-0 on Friday, Aug. 26.
-Scouting report: As he enters his second season as head coach at his alma mater, Jajuan Johnson is looking for improvement in all areas.
“Falling in love with the details of the game,” Johnson said is his approach.
The Panthers have six starters returning on offense and five back on defense, led by 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior Quswarrah “Guzzy” Kayed, a tackle and defensive end.
Senior Felix Hammond-Donkoh returns as a quick-footed running back and safety, while Donovan Griffin is back to hold down wideout and cornerback spots.
Potomac’s multiple-style offense will give the ball to senior running back Andre Persons and junior wideout Kaden Lewis, behind the blocking of junior tackle Tatum Goodwin.
Hammond-Donkoh is the leader on defense, Johnson said, while safety KJ Bryant and middle linebackers Abram Bashaw and Michael Trawally are experienced seniors, and defensive end Stone Saafi is impressing as a sophomore.
