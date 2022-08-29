Colgan_football_Cliff Brooks.jpg Tyler Henry running back

Led by new coach Reggie Scott, Colgan will look for offense out of junior running back Tyler Henry (above).

 Brian Westhoff
Brentsville High School football team

Brentsville got a taste of sweet success last year, going 11-3. This year could see the Tigers make another deep run. 
Freedom_football (1).jpeg

With seven returning starters on each side of the ball, Freedom coach Darryl Overton is hoping for another monster year.
GarField_football.jpg

After making the playoffs last year, Coach Tony Keiling’s Gar-Field Red Wolves opened Thursday at home against North Stafford.
Hylton_football_Josh Rahim.jpg

Hylton opened Friday with a tough non-district clash at Patriot.
OP_football (1).JPG

Osbourn Park opened Friday at  home against Colgan in a winnable game for both teams.
Patriot_football (1).jpeg

After going 7-4 last year, playoff-minded Cedar Run District powerhouse Patriot looks loaded again.
