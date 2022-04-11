We’re a month into the high school girls soccer season and the standings are starting to take shape.
Battlefield and Patriot are already racking up wins in the Cedar Run District, while the Colgan Sharks are dominating the Cardinal.
The Brentsville Tigers are off to the hottest start, sailing through their first five outings by an average score of 7-0.
BATTLEFIELD
Coach/Coach: Kevin Hilton (15th year)/Cedar Run
Up front: Isabel Kelly, Kaeli Luong, Logan Davis
Midfield and defense: Hanna VanRoe, Taylor Beckmeyer
Keepers: Lyndsie Clough, Morgan Shively
Coach’s take: With three two-goal wins sandwiching a pair of two-goal losses, it’s been up and down so far for Battlefield.
“Getting consistent play out of all players is an area that we need improvement, as well as improving our speed of play,” coach Kevin Hilton said.
With an 8-0 win over Gainesville mixed in, the Bobcats are 4-2 as of Tuesday.
“We have a lot of depth on our team this year,” Hilton said. “Finding the best way to utilize all of the talents that we have on our roster is a constant challenge.”
Senior forwards Logan Davis, Isabel Kelly, and Kaeli Luong have each authored at least four goals. Senior defender Hanna VanRoe and defensive-minded senior midfielder Taylor Beckmeyer anchor the back lines.
A pair of returning keepers, senior Lyndsie Clough and sophomore Morgan Shively, share time in goal.
“Our expectations for this year are to be competitive in every single match that we play,” Hilton said. “We expect to compete for a district championship, regional championship, and hope to make it back to the state tournament.”
BRENTSVILLE
Coach/District: Sonny Barrickman (6th year)/ Northwestern (Class 3)
Up front: Madison Fitzpatrick, Maddy Howells
Midfield and defense: Carly O’Leary, Emma Thompson, Madilyn Rolader, Savannah Vonderhaar, Peyton McGovern, Taylor McGovern, Hanna Case, Tina Nardone
Keepers: Hailey Garber
Coach’s take: Beware of the Tigers. They’re 5-0 as of Tuesday, they’ve scored 35 goals, and they haven’t allowed any.
“The team has started off at a good pace,” coach Sonny Barrickman said. “Front to back I’ve been impressed with our current effort.”
Leading Brentsville’s potent offense are senior forward Madison Fitzpatrick and sophomore midfielder Maddy Howells. “They are two very strong strikers who are giving defenders fits,” Barrickman said.
Peyton McGovern, Taylor McGovern, Hanna Case and Tina Nardone are speedy two-way midfielders, while seniors Carly O’Leary and Emma Thompson team with sophomores Madilyn Rolader and Savannah Vonderhaar to atrol the back third.
“They make our defense hard to break,” the coach said.
Hailey Garber has earned the starting keeper’s job as a freshman.
“We have a pretty solid team that works well together,” Barrickman said. “I expect us to compete very well this season."
FOREST PARK
Coach/District: Christine Chambers (3rd year)/Cardinal
Up front and midfield: Mattie Edozie, Lenzi Price
Defense: Megan Colcombe, Maggie Neall, Nora Neall
Keepers: KiKi Palmer
Coach’s take: It’s Christine Chambers’ third year as head coach but it feels like the first.
The pandemic wiped out her first year and truncated her second. Forest Park has already played more matches in 2022 than the team did in 2021.
The Bruins are off to an encouraging 4-2 start as of Tuesday, with four consecutive shutouts credited to junior keeper KiKi Palmer.
“The defense is the strength of the team,” Chambers said. “The girls have developed into a cohesive unit, communicating well and orchestrating the transition game.”
Senior Megan Colcombe and juniors Maggie and Nora Neall lead the defense, though Maggie Neall is among Forest Park’s top scorers. Chambers praised their ability to maintain structure on the field.
Senior Lenzi Price and junior Mattie Edozie are strong with the ball in the midfield and when attacking the goal.
“There is still a long way to go,” Chambers said, “but the girls move and transition better now than they did a month ago, and if they keep progressing, the team will be much stronger next month than they are now.”
GAINESVILLE
Coach/District: Samantha Donelan (1st year)/Cedar Run
Up front and midfield: Carol Tribett, Ella Nhek, Callie Nicewonger
Defense: Paige Campbell, Auburn Young
Coach’s take: With 13 freshmen on a roster of 20, the first-year Cardinals are just learning to fly.
After winning the program’s first game with a 3-0 triumph over Rock Ridge, Gainesville has fallen to 1-6. Two of those setbacks were by a single goal.
“We knew going into this season that it would be a growing year,” coach Samantha Donelan said. “There are games that we lost in the first half of the season that we would like to win in the latter half.”
Junior Paige Campbell and freshman Auburn Young are speedy defenders who work well together. Sophomore Ella Nhek and freshman Carol Tribett are solid midfielders.
Freshman Callie Nicewonger is Gainesville’s most versatile player, with skills on both ends of the field.
“These girls have the potential to develop into a team that can contend with the Cedar Run powerhouses,” Donelan said.
HYLTON
Coach/District: Brianna Ledbetter (3rd)/Cardinal
Up front and midfield: Briana Denekas, Olivia Dingman
Defense: Amanda Obeng, Alicia Ortiz, Alyssa Bassett, Lizzy Kelly
Keepers: Aaliyah Quint, Amy Mercado
Coach’s take: Despite being in “a great rebuilding stage,” coach Brianna Ledbetter believes her Hylton team can make a postseason run.
“We have a great group of girls with a lot of potential,” she said, noting that the defense and midfield are ahead of the offense at this point.
Combining fast reflexes and a high soccer IQ, keepers Amy Mercado, a senior, and junior Aaliyah Quint split halves. In front of them are center backs Amanda Obeng, a junior, and senior Alicia Ortiz, who are strong one-on-one defenders.
Freshman Alyssa Bassett is an offensive-minded defender who takes most of the Bulldogs’ corner kicks. Lizzy Kelly is a defensive-minded midfielder who “stops anyone coming her way,” Ledbetter said.
Junior playmaking forward Olivia Dingman is strong with the ball at her feet, and sophomore striker Briana Denekas, back from a knee injury, tallied six goals in the first four matches.
OSBOURN
Coach/District: Melanie Cisiewicz (4th year)/Cedar Run
Up front and midfield: Madison Dulany, Jacqueline Dominquez, Jennifer Zepeda, Veronica Lopez-Cardona
Defense: Nyla Ragland, Maya Litchfield, Kaya Graham, Yoselin Renteria
Keepers: Nina Nicoletti
Coach’s take: It’s a young squad that’s getting better every day, assessed coach Melanie Cisiewicz.
“What stands out to us is all the hard work they put in practice and how competitive they have been all season,” she said.
The Eagles (4-3 as of Tuesday) are backstopped by sophomore keeper Nina Nicoletti, who’s produced three shutouts on the season.
“She is a leader in goal and we trust her instincts and decisions she makes,” the coach said.
In front of her are sophomores Kaya Graham and Yoselin Renteria, junior Maya Litchfield, and senior Nyla Ragland, a quartet that’s “been phenomenal so far this season, keeping us in games.”
Senior Madison Dulany paces Osbourn with seven goals, while senior Veronica Lopez-Cardona has scored six. Sophomore Jennifer Zepeda has three goals and three assists, and Jacqueline Dominquez is credited with four helpers.
“We look forward to exceptional teamwork and continuing to improve every game,” Cisiewicz said.
PATRIOT
Coach/District: Kelly Beauchamp-Payne (11th year)/Cedar Run
Up front and midfield: Nenah Conners, Natalie Zegar, Carly Gillette, Dakota Russell, Camille Daniel
Defense: Hannah McGarvey, Carly Brock, Summer Upperman
Keepers: Abby Ochs, Camryn Holley, Sofia Nicewonger
Coach’s take: Things are looking good in coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne’s 20th season as a high school head coach.
Her Pioneers (5-1-1 as of Tuesday) return 13 players from last year’s squad that made the Class 6 state championship match.
“Our team’s goal is constant forward progress,” the coach said. “So far, we are growing each week.”
Offensively, Patriot is led by seniors Dakota Russell, Carly Gillette, Natalie Zegar, Nenah Conners, and junior Camille Daniel. Russell is committed to Lehigh University, while Gillette - the team leader with eight goals - will play at Frostburg State.
On defense, Longwood University commit Hannah McGarvey teams with junior center back Carly Brock as a speedy duo. The Pioneers are “extremely blessed” to have three capable keepers in Camryn Holley, Sofia Nicewonger, and three-year starter Abby Ochs, bound for Christopher Newport University.
“She’s been a driving force with her experience in the net and her impressive saves,” said Beauchamp-Payne of Ochs.
The coach commended her experienced group for their leadership and competitive drive, but cautioned against complacency.
“Every team can compete with us if we choose to let them,” she said. “The best part about the legacy of our team is that we have a strong competitive edge to find a way to win.”
POTOMAC
Coach/District: Vince Villanueva (5th year)/Cardinal
Up front and midfield: Sarah Panjsheeri, Kadence Rose
Defense: Anna Jervenson, Kirstin Finch
Keepers: Reagan Rose, Liliana Merino
Coach’s take: Coach Vince Villanueva already likes what he sees from his roster of just two returners and mostly underclassmen.
“The character of these players is amazing,” said Villanueva, noting their daily work ethic. “I’m seeing great improvement from day one to now.”
Despite the relative youth, Potomac has some experience. Senior keeper Reagan Rose is back in net, while juniors Kirstin Finch and Anna Jervenson are solid defenders.
“Since we are such a young team, they are our centerpiece holding strong under constant pressure,” Villanueva said.
Transitioning into attack mode is a point of emphasis, the coach said.
Freshmen Kadence Rose and Sarah Panjsheeri are offensive standouts for their aggressiveness and decision-making.
“With both of them being new to the team, they are going to provide Potomac a strong foundation for the next couple of seasons,” Villanueva said.
WOODBRIDGE
Coach/District: Kimberly Spindler (6th year)/Cardinal
Up front and midfield: Christina Cordova
Defense: Jaylee Cortez, Ella Pickup
Keepers: Gwen Doughty
Coach’s take: Between graduation, season-ending injuries, and adjustment after two years of COVID-caused irregularities, coach Kimberly Spindler is putting together essentially a new team.
“Many of our girls haven't played together so the beginning of the season has really been about creating a team chemistry that is necessary for success both on and off the field,” Spindler said.
The back line is anchored by juniors Jaylee Cortez and Ella Pickup, whom Spindler called “strong, smart defenders” in front of freshman keeper Gwen Doughty.
“Gwen Doughty will be one of the top GKs in the district for four years,” the coach declared. “She is smart, athletic, and communicates well.”
Captain and four-year starter Christina Cordova leads the offense from her midfield position.
“Like every season, the expectation is to be competitive in the district and make the region tournament,” Spindler said. “However, this year the need to find our rhythm and the chemistry necessary to compete with everyone in the district is the first step.”
