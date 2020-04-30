Like any high school senior who lost their sports season to the coronavirus cancellations, Hannah Nugent has tried to adjust and move forward.
But it’s hard not to be reminded of what she lost. The Patriot High School attacking midfielder has a Pioneers’ girls soccer schedule at home and still looks at it.
“Last Thursday would have been Stonewall,” she said.
For Nugent, playing sports at Patriot has been her everything … and perhaps her future, too, because she hopes to teach at Patriot one day.
In volleyball she was a defensive specialist and setter who flung her 5-foot-3 body around the court with relentless abandon for digs and saves. In soccer, she was ready to take center stage on a team that figured to challenge Battlefield and John Champe for the Cedar Run District title.
“Last year I was starting to get more playing time. It was my time to shine and show what I can do. Not having that makes me feel I didn’t finish something I started and show who I was in that program,” she said.
A soccer player since age 3, she committed to play at NCAA Division 3 Bridgewater College in May 2019. She also looked at University of Lynchburg, Shenandoah University and considered VMI for a while.
“Bridgewater plays in ODAC, I like that competition because there’s not one team that always wins. It’s a battle to see who comes on top. I wanted a school in a community and Bridgewater had that. It’s not far from my house, not super far. I’m close to my family. My sister goes to Radford,” she said.
Nugent said she plans to major in education and minor in history at Bridgewater. “I want to teach at Patriot and coach there for coach (Katie) Swanson and coach (Kerri Beauchamp) Payne,” she said.
Nugent said she’s enrolling in a future teachers program called Growing Our Own (GOO), which was created to recruit and retain students into education and then return the back to Prince William County schools to teach.
“If I sign something now, you do four years (in college) and come back and have a higher salary. I’ve always wanted to come back and teach at Patriot,” she said.
What happens if she comes back and gets assigned to teach at archrival Battlefield?
“That would be funny. Since I’d coach at Patriot as soon as the day was over, I’d go straight to Patriot,” she said.
“Hannah is a fantastic young lady who is going to go on and do some great things,” said Amber Tiernan, who teaches a class called Teachers for Tomorrow I/II at Patriot.
During the summer going into her freshman year, Nugent regularly went to Patriot to practice the "bleacher mile," a grueling part of volleyball tryouts that consists of running up and down the outside stadium bleachers on both the home and visitor sides four times each. “In all four years at Patriot, she was never beaten in the bleacher mile, not even by her coach who was determined to pass her,” said her mom, Hope. Once she was done, Nugent would go back and encourage players still straining to finish.
Although Nugent is staying soccer sharp by going to a turf field and firing shots against her dad, Pat, in goal, losing a last round of games against Battlefield is a major loss for players, coaches, parents and fans. They would have played this past Monday.
A match between Patriot and Battlefield girls’ soccer teams is like a soccer version of “Star Wars.” Each had a lengthy list of college-bound prospects. Patriot has three college-bound seniors in Nugent; Mikayla Schuetz, who’ll attend D-1 Longwood; and Christina Flores, who’ll attend D-2 Chowan University in Murfreesboro, N.C.
Battlefield featured five, including three Division I-bound seniors in Jenna Daunt (Navy), Carleigh Frilles (Coastal Carolina) and Anna Sisson (Delaware), as well as Madison Failla (Spring Hill) and Mackenzie Hitt (Shenandoah).
That means the two rivals, located five miles apart, could almost field their own college team this fall.
Battlefield has won three state titles since 2014, but Patriot has played them on even footing. Last year both teams were at the top of a national ranking when they met for the first time. Patriot won the Cedar Run District regular season title last year, but Battlefield took the tourney crown.
“Every time Battlefield and us play, we have George Mason coming. Both teams have so many quality players. Tennessee comes to those games. We’ve had Bridgewater and Christopher Newport,” said Beauchamp-Payne.
Many Bobcats know the Pioneers from travel team soccer. “It makes it more friendly. I can talk to them and joke with them on the field, it’s less serious and scary. Not life or death,” Nugent said.
Nugent wasn’t sure how the games would have played out. “Yeah, I never really know, the day and our team attitude. We did not have that much time with the team. We had some younger girls and I did not get to know them,” she said.
Should the COVID-19 pandemic subside a bit, there’s still a chance that the Virginia High School League will let teams play a few games after June 10. So maybe a Battlefield game could still happen.
Ever the optimist, Nugent would be stoked.
“Better than no senior season at all,” said Nugent. “I would do it for sure. It would all be for fun.”
