Stonewall Jackson High girls lacrosse player Anne Nyrapong is the co-captain of a team that exists only on paper right now.
In a sport characterized by constant movement, Nyrapong’s only exertion these days occurs when she goes behind her Manassas home with her webbed stick to throw a ball against a brick wall.
“I play wall ball by myself. It’s kind of sad, but it keeps me doing something with the stick,” she said.
Like every high school athlete whose season was lost to coronavirus cancellations, Nyrapong has her own story of derailed dreams. This was to be her senior season of redemption after missing last year due to grade issues.
“You have to pass five classes to play a sport; I was not doing that,” she said about her junior lacrosse campaign. “In my senior year, I got my life together.”
A two-sport athlete who also plays field hockey, last year Nyrapong was more focused on her extracurricular side.
“I was kind of slacking off. I did not care about school. The only thing on my mind was sports. I wasn’t following the student part in student-athlete. It made me work harder my senior year, which I did,” she said.
“I was really looking forward to senior year,” said Nyrapong. “It’s so unreal this is happening. I can’t believe it’s happened to me, and the other seniors.”
One of the team’s fastest players, Nyrapong plays defense for the field hockey team in the fall, then transitions to lacrosse in the spring, where she’s a scoring threat. “Lacrosse is my main sport,” said Nyrapong, who started as an attacker as a freshman and sophomore.
Like many Stonewall lacrosse players, she learned in high school without the benefit of any youth programs earlier in her development. She wore No. 9 as a freshman, before switching to No. 1 as sophomore, then not playing as a junior.
Asked her scoring stats, she said, “We didn’t keep up with that. I was one of the leading scorers. I rely on running past my defender with my speed. I was not as fast [as a freshman] as I am now.”
Stonewall went 2-11 in 2019 and was expected to improve this spring under second-year coach Jackie Jones. Jones played at West Springfield High, Herkimer County (N.Y.) Community College and St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, N.C.
For Jones, not being able to coach is also crushing. “It absolutely broke my heart when the news of the season being canceled came out,” she said. “I was really looking forward to everything the girls were going to accomplish this upcoming season. Coming into a program where the girls’ frustration was no secret created a challenge I was ready to tackle.”
The Raiders showed promise in their one scrimmage, a 5-5 draw against Osbourn Park. “We did pretty good. OP previously beat us by high numbers, the tie relieved us,” Nyrapong said.
“We have a reputation of not winning games that much. Some seasons we won just one or two. My junior year things got better. We have new girls playing, the coach was new. I really like coach Jones. She played in college and was really good at teaching us things,” she said.
Nyrapong respects the COVID-19 precautions, only leaving the house to grocery shop with her father. She spends her days working on school lessons via emails from her teachers in ecology, government, English and math.
She plans to attend Northern Virginia Community College, then perhaps transfer to James Madison University.
“I hope to become an English teacher,” she said of a profession that could bring her back to Prince William County, or overseas, which she’s open to. “I do love where I live, but there are more places in the world outside the U.S., like Italy or Greece.”
The Virginia High School League has talked of playing in July if the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. “That would be pretty awesome considering we only played one scrimmage. It would be fun,” she said.
Right now her lacrosse season is a solo one. Just her and the wall.
