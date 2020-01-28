Alyssa Andrews scored at least 20 points for the sixth consecutive game to give the Colgan Sharks a 50-39 victory over Battlefield’s girls basketball team Monday on the road in Haymarket.
She scored 21 points as Colgan bumped its record to 11-5 (5-2 Cardinal District) by holding an opponent under 40 points for the sixth time this season, while the Bobcats fell to 7-11 (2-4 Cedar Run District). Kennedy Fuller added 15 points with 5-for-5 free-throw shooting, while Naja Perryman and Grace Damato had four points apiece.
They helped Colgan overcome a 25-20 halftime deficit – after falling behind 11-7 in the first quarter – by going on a 17-6 run in the third period for a 37-31 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
For the Bobcats, Kat Jenks had 21 points with 4-for-9 3-point shooting, while Kethia Ngeleza had seven points and Anna Tekampe had six. Ngeleza also had four blocks and seven rebounds, while Sofia Miller had two blocks and two steals.
Jenks added eight rebounds and Isabel Kelly had five, while Julia Mitchell had four assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.