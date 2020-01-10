Zack Blue made five field goals and assisted seven others to help the Patriot Pioneers beat Gar-Field’s boys basketball team 72-48 Thursday on the road in Woodbridge.
He finished with 13 points as Patriot improved its record to 8-4 after scoring 28 points in the second quarter. So the Indians’ record dropped to 2-9 after falling behind 12-8 in the first quarter, 40-21 at halftime and 54-34 entering the fourth period.
Trey Nelson added 15 points with 6-for-8 field-goal shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, while Jackson Ford had 13 points, Chad Watson had eight, Allen Davis had seven and Tyler Stringer had six. Nelson also had five assists and five steals with three steals apiece from Blue, Watson and Davis.
Adding four assists apiece were Watson and Davis, while the Pioneers had eight blocks with two each from Stringer and Darrel Johnson.
For Gar-Field, Jerome Warrick and Cory Wilson had 16 points apiece while Marcus Young had eight. Wilson made 8 of 14 field goals and added 10 rebounds, while Syrell Grier had three assists.
Patriot girls basketball 52, Gar-Field 18
The Patriot Pioneers amassed 26 steals Thursday to beat Gar-Field’s girls basketball team 52-18 at home in Nokesville.
Elena Bertrand finished with six steals while Caitlin Blackman and Lauryn Moore had four each as Patriot boosted its record to 6-5 while the Indians fell to 0-9. Emily Casey added three steals while contributing two apiece were Nyah Prince, Taylor Booker and Kayla Amoah.
Blackman also finished with 12 points and Bertrand had eight with seven apiece from Moore and Briana Griffin Moore, while Malorie Upperman had nine rebounds with four each from Taylor Booker and Griffin. Bertrand and Moore added four assists apiece while Upperman had two blocks.
So the Pioneers used a 14-3 run in the first quarter to enter halftime with a 32-11 advantage before ending the third period with a 45-14 lead.
Colgan girls basketball 54, Woodbridge 45
With 25 points from Alyssa Andrews, the Colgan Sharks ended a Woodbridge winning streak that spanned three girls basketball seasons by beating the Vikings 54-45 Thursday on the road.
Woodbridge last lost a district/conference game in 2017, amassing 29 consecutive victories in Conference 4 and Cardinal District play before Thursday. The Sharks’ victory over Woodbridge – the defending Class 6 state champion – also ended their nine-game losing streak all-time against the Vikings. So Colgan improved its 2019-20 record to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal District while dropping Woodbridge to 3-7 and 0-1.
Josie Rodas added nine points Thursday and Kennedy Fuller had seven points as Colgan had seven players score. Andrews also finished with 12 rebounds while Fuller had six assists.
For the Vikings, Vanessa Laumbach had 18 points.
Woodbridge boys basketball 60, Colgan 57, OT
With three double-figure scorers Thursday, the Woodbridge Vikings beat Colgan’s boys basketball team 60-57 in overtime on the road in Manassas.
Jaden King gave Woodbridge the lead for good in the overtime period with a steal and basket.
“Came up huge for us in overtime,” said Vikings coach Courtney Coffer, whose team improve to 5-6 overall and 2-0 in the Cardinal District while dropping the Sharks to 6-6 and 1-2.
“A tough gritty win,” he said. “Guys really toughed it out and played great defense during … overtime.”
Michael Cooper led the Vikings with 18 points while Shane Feden had 15 and Nazir Armstrong had 10. Damon Prince Jr. added two timely baskets in the second half to help force overtime, while Cooper finished the night with five rebounds and three assists.
“Cooper was tremendous,” Coffer said.
Feden added seven rebounds and Armstrong had five.
