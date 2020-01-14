Kyle Honore scored a career-high 29 points Monday to help the Potomac Panthers beat Chancellor’s boys basketball team 75-64 on the road in Fredericksburg.
He made 9 of 15 field goals, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers, as Potomac improved its record to 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the Cardinal District. Honore also made 6 of 8 free throws to help the Panthers finish 20-for-25 as a team (80 percent), while Anthony Jackson added 14 points with nine apiece from Lorin Hall and Rakim Lamarre while Larry Wright had eight.
They helped the Panthers overcome an early 20-12 deficit to tie the score 30-30 at halftime before entering the fourth quarter with a 51-46 lead. Caleb Satchell finished with five six rebounds while Jackson had five steals. They also had three assists each, as did Jackson, while Lamarre had three steals.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 49, Faith Baptist School 22
Hayden James had season-highs of 25 points and eight steals Monday to lead the Heritage Christian Patriots to a 49-22 victory over Faith Baptist’s boys basketball team at home in Woodbridge.
He also had six rebounds as Heritage boosted its record to 3-0 in the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools Conference and 3-4 overall.
Adam Kemp added 10 points.
Patriot girls basketball 53, Osbourn 41
Eleven Patriot players scored Monday and the Pioneers held Osbourn’s girls basketball team to nine points in the first half en route to a 53-41 victory over the Eagles at home in Nokesville.
Kayla Amoah led that Patriot defense with five blocks as the Pioneers took a 13-6 lead in the first quarter, a 24-9 advantage at halftime and a 41-26 lead entering the fourth period. So their record improved to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in the Cedar Run District while Osbourn fell to 8-4 and 0-3.
Elena Bertrand led Patriot with 12 points, Amoah had nine, Lauryn Moore had eight and Taylor Booker had six. Adding nine rebounds apiece were Caitlin Blackman and Amoah while Moore had five.
Blackman also had five assists and Bertrand had four steals.
(0) comments
