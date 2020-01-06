The Hylton Bulldogs remained undefeated in Cardinal District play by beating Forest Park’s boys basketball 56-50 Monday on the road.
Nathan Arrington led them with 20 points to boost their record to 3-0 in the district and 3-7 overall while dropping the Bruins to 1-2 and 6-6. Courtenay Houston and Greg Maddux-Velez added nine points each while Jason Tarpeh had seven and Jonathan Aleem had five.
They helped Hylton take a 20-15 lead at halftime after entering the second quarter in a 10-10 tie and before finishing the third period with a 35-24 advantage.
For Forest Park, Kenyani Lee had 13 points while Kenneth Clark had 12 and Tyler Smith had eight with five each from Evan Reed and Kameron Lewis.
Potomac boys basketball 71, Gar-Field 35
Twelve Potomac players scored Monday to keep the Panthers undefeated in Cardinal District play by beating Gar-Field’s boys basketball team 71-35 at home in Dumfries.
Tyrell Harris led the Panthers with 14 points as they boosted their record to 3-0 in the district and 9-2 overall. Anthony Jackson added 13 points, Kyle Honore had 12 and Lorin Hall had eight, while Harris had 11 rebounds, Hall had six and Rakim Lamarre had five.
Lamarre also had four steals with two each from Ed Simms and Honore, while Manny White had three assists with Caleb Satchell and Harris adding two apiece.
So the Panthers built a 29-7 lead early in the second quarter en route to a 38-16 lead at halftime. The Indians cut their deficit to 50-30 entering the fourth quarter, but then Potomac finished on a 21-5 run.
