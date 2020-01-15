The Forest Park Bruins claimed the lead in the Cardinal District girls basketball standings Tuesday by handing Colgan its first district loss with a 52-49 overtime win over the Sharks on the road in Manassas.
Lauren Palmateer scored five points in the overtime period, making a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws to seal the victory that boosted the Bruins' record to 4-1 in the district and 7-5 overall while dropping Colgan to 3-1 and 7-4. She finished with 15 points and Angel Jones had 22 with five apiece from Janiah Jones, Lydia Pedersen and Belinda Glenn.
They helped Forest Park overcome an early 13-6 deficit with a 13-4 run in the second quarter. So after entering halftime behind 19-17, the Bruins finished the third period trailing 25-23 before composing a 20-15 run for a 43-40 lead. Then Colgan’s Alyssa Andrews made a 3-pointer before the fourth-quarter buzzer to force overtime at 43-43.
Jones scored 16 points after halftime, as did Andrews, who finished with a game-high 25 points while Kennedy Fuller and Peyton Ray had six each with five from Josie Rodas.
Colgan boys basketball 57, Forest Park 44
The Colgan Sharks won their second consecutive Cardinal District game by beating Forest Park’s boys basketball team 57-44 Tuesday at home in Manassas.
Adric Howe led them with 21 points and Tazir Smith had 15 as Colgan improved its record to 2-3 in the district and 7-6 overall while the Bruins fell to 8-6 and 3-2. Frank Brown added eight points, all in the fourth quarter, while Trenton Penn had six. They helped the Sharks build an 18-4 lead in the first quarter and a 24-14 advantage at halftime before falling behind briefly in the third period en route to a 36-29 lead entering the fourth.
For Forest Park, Kenneth Clark had 12 points with eight apiece from Kevin Johnson and Tyler Smith, while Evan Reed had five.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 50, Patriot 39
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets maintained their share of the lead in the Cedar Run District girls basketball standings by defeating Patriot 50-39 Tuesday at home in Manassas.
So OP held an opponent under 40 points for the fifth consecutive game to boost its record to 3-0 in the district and 9-5 overall while dropping the Pioneers to 2-2 and 7-7.
Maddie Scarborough led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points while Sydney Nyugen had 12 and Joe Raflo had 10. They helped Osbourn Park take an 11-7 lead in the first quarter, a 25-18 advantage at halftime and a 38-24 lead entering the fourth period.
For Patriot, Elena Bertrand had 13 points, Caitlin Blackman had nine and Kayla Amoah had seven, while Lauryn Moore had two blocks. Amoah also had nine rebounds while Moore had five with four apiece from Blackman and Taylor Booker.
Brentsville girls basketball 52, Warren County 34
The Brentsville Tigers recovered from their first losing streak of the girls basketball season by beating Warren County 52-34 Tuesday at home in Nokesville.
Gabby Garrison finished with 14 points as one of four Brentsville double-figure scorers who helped the Tigers improve their record to 10-3 overall and 2-2 in the Class 3 Northwestern District despite losing to George Mason 32-27 Friday and William Monroe 51-36 Thursday.
Alden Yergey and Cara Vollmer each added three 3-pointers Tuesday to finish with 13 and 11 points, respectively, while Cai Smith also had 11 points. They helped the Tigers build a 10-2 lead in the first quarter, a 22-11 halftime advantage and a 43-27 lead entering the fourth period.
Hylton boys basketball 78, Gar-Field 59
Kelby Garnett scored 17 points Tuesday to help the Hylton Bulldogs take the lead in the Cardinal District boys basketball standings by beating Gar-Field 78-59 on the road.
He made 7 of 14 field goals and Courtenay Houston made 8 of 15 for 16 points as Hylton improved its record to 4-1 in the Cardinal District and 5-7 overall while dropping the Indians to 0-5 and 2-10. That duo helped the Bulldogs make 46 percent of their field goals (31-for-68) and 77 percent of their free throws (10-for-13).
Nathan Arrington added 15 points and 11 rebounds while Greg Maddux-Velez had 12 points and Marques Artis had six. Then helped the Bulldogs build a 17-9 lead in the first quarter, a 34-32 advantage at halftime and a 52-38 lead entering the fourth period.
Garnett and Artis also had three assists apiece, while Gar-Field’s Jerome Warrick had 15 and Cory Wilson had 12 with 11 each from Allen Akadje and Edward Wilkerson, who made 3 of 3 field goals and 4 of 4 free throws. Marcus Young added six points.
Woodbridge boys basketball 76, Freedom 40
For the first time in three games, the Woodbridge Vikings could relax without needing overtime to earn a win in Cardinal District play.
They beat Freedom's boys basketball team 76-40 Tuesday at home to boost their record to 7-6 overall and 3-1 in the district following a 60-58 overtime win Thursday over Colgan and a 77-68 overtime win Friday over Hylton. The Eagles, meanwhile, fell to 1-3 and 3-9.
“A great defensive team win,” Woodbridge head coach Courtney Coffer said.
Shane Feden led the Vikings with 13 points and Jelani Wingate had 12 while Nazir Armstrong had 10. Wingate and Feden combined for five of Woodbridge’s nine 3-pointers and 10-for-14 free-throw shooting.
They helped the Vikings enter halftime with a 51-23 lead after ending the first quarter with a 31-11 advantage en route to a 71-37 lead entering the fourth period.
For Freedom, Jalen West had nine points and Markel Williams had eight with four each from Erich Downing, Justice Dixon and Kaeron Bannister. Williams also had 12 rebounds and Devonte Boyd had five. Adding two steals each were West, Bannister and Ryan Tallent.
Patriot boys basketball 65, Osbourn Park 50
Ethan Wilson scored 15 points Tuesday to reach 1,000 in his career, but his Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets still lost to Patriot’s boys basketball team 65-50 at home in Nokesville.
Jackson Ford out-dueled him with 16 points for Patriot, which improved its record to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Cedar Run District while dropping OP to 5-5 with a four-game losing streak and a 0-3 mark in the district.
Trey Nelson added 15 points, Chad Watson had 11 and Zack Blue had 10, while Tyler Stringer had eight rebounds, Ford had six and Allen Davis had six. The Pioneers made 50 percent of their 3-pointers (8-for-16) with Nelson going 2-for-3, Watson going 3-for-4 and Ford going 3-for-5.
Zach Blue also had four assists and Ford had three steals with two apiece from Ellis Nayeri, Stringer and Blue. They helped Patriot take a 25-10 lead in the first quarter, a 35-19 advantage at halftime and a 44-30 lead entering the fourth period.
For the Yellow Jackets, Wilson finished with 15 points after scoring the 1,000th of his career with a 3-pointer from the corner in the third quarter. He ended with three 3-pointers, as did Jayden Ross, who had 12 points.
Rahim Woni added 10 points and Cam Cole had five.
Stonewall Jackson girls basketball 50, Battlefield 33
Hannah Williams amassed six steals Tuesday to help the Stonewall Jackson Raiders maintain a share of the lead in the Cedar Run District by beating Battlefield’s girls basketball team 50-33 at home in Manassas.
Maryan Yusuf and Zoe Kanti led the Raiders with 11 points apiece to give them a 3-0 record in the district with a 9-4 mark overall while the Bobcats fell to 1-3 and 6-8. Williams added seven points with six each from Amanie Bunchu and Toyah Goines, while Nataezja Gaskins had five.
Contributing five rebounds apiece were Kanti, Goines and Gaskins, while Yusuf had three steals with two each from Bunchu and Kanti. They helped Stonewall build a 12-8 lead in the first quarter, a 22-14 advantage at halftime and a 37-29 lead entering the fourth period.
