Nathan Arrington scored a season-high 30 points Tuesday to help the Hylton Bulldogs overcome an early seven-point deficit for a 67-64 victory over Colgan’s boys basketball team on the road in Manassas.
They fell behind 20-13 in the first quarter and trailed 33-27 at halftime before using a 21-11 run to enter the fourth period with a 48-44 advantage. So Hylton boosted its record to 7-3 in the Cardinal District and 8-9 overall with a three-game winning streak, while the Sharks fell to 4-4 and 10-8.
Arrington scored eight points in each of the first, third and fourth quarters, while Courtenay Houston scored all 13 of his points in the second half, including three 3-pointers. Greg Maddox-Velez added 10 points with five each from Marques Artis and Kelby Garnett.
For Colgan, Tazir Smith had 26 points with 4-for-4 free-throw shooting, helping the Sharks go 12-for-12 as a team. Noah Wheatley added nine points with three 3-pointers while Trenton Penn had seven and Frank Brown had six.
Freedom boys basketball 79, Gar-Field 76, 2OT
The Freedom Eagles limited Gar-Field to only four points in the second overtime period Tuesday to complete their rally from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat the Indians 79-76 on the road.
The Eagles fell behind 19-13 in the first quarter, 33-20 at halftime and finished the third quarter behind 46-34. But then they used a 26-14 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Both teams scored 12 points in the first overtime period before Freedom finished on a 7-4 run in the second overtime.
So Freedom broke a seven-game losing streak to improve its record to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the Cardinal District while the Indians fell to 2-16 and 0-9.
Kameron Bannister and Jordan Perkins led Freedom with 19 points apiece while Justice Dixon had 13, Erich Downing had 10 and Devonte Boyd had eight. Bannister made 5 of 5 field goals, including 3 of 3 3-pointers, and added 6-for-7 free-throw shooting, while Perkins made 5 of 11 3-pointers. Dixon finished with 12 rebounds while West had three steals and two assists.
For Gar-Field, Cory Wilson scored a game-high 27 points with 7-for-7 free-throw shooting, while Marcus Young had 17 points on 6-for-8 field-goal shooting and 4-for-5 free-throw shooting. Jerome Warrick added 15 points and Carlton Harris had eight, while Wilson had 14 rebounds and four assists.
Battlefield girls basketball 37, John Champe 30
The Battlefield Bobcats held an opponent under 31 points for the sixth time this girls basketball season to beat John Champe 37-30 on the road in Aldie.
So they avenged a Jan. 9 loss to the Knights, 62-54, to boost their record to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in the Cedar Run District. Battlefield took a 12-10 lead in the first quarter, a 21-16 halftime advantage and a 31-25 lead entering the fourth period.
Kat Jenks led the Bobcats with 12 points, Julia Mitchell had eight, Kethia Ngeleza had six and Anna Tekampe had five. Jenks made 5 of 6 free throws and Mitchell made 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Reese Burch finished with 11 rebounds and Jenks had nine with six each from Ngeleza and Sofia Miller. Ngeleza added three blocks and Miller had two, while Jenks had three assists and two steals.
Osbourn Park girls basketball 58, Stonewall Jackson 55
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets strengthened their lead in the Cedar Run District by beating Stonewall Jackson’s girls basketball team for the second time in eight days.
They defeated the Raiders 58-55 Tuesday at home after also narrowly edging Stonewall 52-51 Jan. 21, so Osbourn Park improved its record to 7-0 in the district and 14-5 overall with a six-game winning streak. The Raiders fell to 5-2 and 12-7 after missing a few open shots late in the fourth quarter.
Maddie Scarborough led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points while Jo Raflo had 13 and Hannah Osaro had 11.
Stonewall’s Hannah Williams scored 31 points for the second consecutive game while Zoe Kanti and Toyah Goines had eight apiece. Adding seven rebounds each were Amanie Bunchu and Williams with four from Goines, while Kanti had five assists.
Williams also had five steals and Ana Umana had three.
Potomac boys basketball 62, Forest Park 45
Anthony Jackson made 5 of 6 3-pointers Tuesday to help the Potomac Panthers beat Forest Park’s boys basketball team 62-45 on the road in Woodbridge.
He also made 6 of 7 free throws to finish with 17 points as Potomac extended its winning streak to six games for a 15-3 record and an 8-1 mark in the Cardinal District, while the Bruins fell to 10-8 and 5-4.
Tyrell Harris added 13 points, Manny White had 10, Rakim Lamarre had eight and Lorin Hall had six, while Harris had seven rebounds and Caleb Satchell had six. White also had two steals and two assists.
They helped the Panthers overcome an early 5-0 deficit to enter halftime with a 33-22 lead before finishing the third period with a 43-36 advantage.
For Forest Park, Kenyani Leed had 10 points, Kenneth Clark had nine, Tyler Smith had eight, Kevin Johnson had six and Evan Reed had five. Lee and Smith finished with two 3-pointers each.
Forest Park girls basketball 59, Potomac 57
The Forest Park Bruins maintained their lead in the Cardinal District girls basketball standings after Janiah Jones made a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to clinch a 59-57 victory over Potomac on the road in Dumfries.
The Bruins fell behind 35-29 at halftime after leading 17-16 in the first quarter, but they used a 17-11 run in the third period to enter the fourth in a 46-46 tie. Jones then broke a 57-57 tie to boost Forest Park’s record to 8-1 in the district and 11-6 overall while the Panthers fell to 5-4 and 9-11.
Jones finished with 15 points while Kayla Burton had a game-high 22, Lauren Palmeter had nine and Angel Jones had eight. Burton scored nine points in the first quarter alone while Palmeter and Janiah Jones had three 3-pointers each in the game.
Persia Singleton led Potomac with 12 points while Natayvia Lipscomb and Jewell Dixon had 10 each with eight from Deja Rhodes, seven from Alana Jones and six from Olivia Wright.
Colgan girls basketball 68, Hylton 21
Ten Colgan players scored Tuesday to give the Sharks a 68-21 victory over Hylton’s girls basketball team 68-21 on the road in Woodbridge.
Peyton Ray scored a career-high 13 points as Colgan bumped its record to 12-5 overall and 6-2 in the Cardinal District with the Bulldogs falling to 3-15 and 2-7. Alyssa Andrews added 16 points and Kennedy Fuller matched Grace Damato with eight apiece, while contributing six each were Naja Perryman, Nya Brown and Josie Rodas.
For the Bulldogs, Abigail Compton had nine points, but Hylton trailed 41-6 entering halftime.
Patriot boys basketball 56, Osbourn 49
Zach Blue came up with 10 steals Tuesday to help the Patriot Pioneers amass 18 as a team to beat Osbourn’s boys basketball team 56-49 at home in Nokesville.
He also finished with 18 points as Patriot boosted its record to 6-1 in the Cedar Run District and 14-4 overall with a nine-game winning streak while the Eagles fell to 2-6 and 5-15. Blue made 4 of 8 field goals, including 3-for-3 3-point shooting, as well as 7-for-8 free-throw shooting. Trey Nelson made 6 of 7 free throws and Ellis Nayeri made 5 of 6 as the Pioneers went 24-for-31 as a team (77 percent).
Nayeri finished with nine points, Nelson had eight, Darrel Johnson had seven and Jackson Ford had six. Nayeri and Nelson also had three steals apiece while Johnson had seven rebounds. Nelson had three assists, too.
They helped Patriot overcome a 16-9 deficit in the first quarter to take a 28-24 lead at halftime before expanding that to 40-32 entering the fourth period.
Brentsville girls basketball 45, Skyline 44
Alden Yergey scored 22 points Tuesday to give the Brentsville Tigers win their fifth consecutive game by beating Skyline’s girls basketball team 45-44 on the road in Front Royal.
She made three 3-pointers and helped the Tigers build a 32-17 lead by halftime en route to boosting their record to 14-3 overall and 5-2 in the Class 3 Northwestern District, including four consecutive wins in the league.
Gabby Garrison added 10 points and Cai Smith had seven.
John Paul the Great girls basketball 46, Highland 40
The John Paul the Great Wolves extended their winning streak to four games by beating Highland’s girls basketball team 46-40 Tuesday on the road in Warrenton.
Reina Washington led them with 13 points to boost their record to 10-5, while Mary Caiafa had 12 points, Alissa Turner had nine and Sophia Ofosu had six. Washington had three 3-pointers and six steals, while Caiafa had three steals.
Finishing with eight rebounds each were Alissa Turner and Brianna Wydajewski, while Ofosu and Kathryn Oylear had three assists apiece.
Patriot girls basketball 45, Osbourn 42
Lauryn Moore posted her second double-double of the girls basketball season to help the Patriot Pioneers defeat Osbourn’s girls basketball team 45-42 Tuesday on the road in Manassas.
She finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to help the Pioneers overcome a 34-29 deficit entering the fourth quarter. They took a 14-8 lead in the first quarter before falling behind 25-20 at halftime, but they used a 16-8 run in the fourth period to regain the lead.
Moore made 6 of 10 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and went 2-for-2 on free throws as Patriot bumped its record to 9-9 overall and 4-3 in the Cedar Run District while the Eagles fell to 9-9 and 0-7.
Caitlin Blackman finished with 11 points while Taylor Booker had six points and seven rebounds with five rebounds from Elena Bertrand. Adding three steals each were Kiley Smith, Blackman and Moore, while Kayla Amoah had three of Patriot's seven blocks. Blackman also had three assists.
For Osbourn, Amiyanna Williams had 10 points with eight each from Stephanie Taylor and Fantasia Payne. Williams also had 11 rebounds, Taylor had eight, Love Delaney had seven and Kayli West had five, while Payne and Williams had three steals apiece.
Seton boys basketball 65, Fredericksburg Christian 42
John Paul Vander Woude made 8 of 12 field goals Tuesday to help the Seton Conquistadors beat Fredericksburg Christian's boys basketball team 65-42 on the road.
He finished with 18 points while Bobby Vander Woude had 16, Dominic Olszewski had 13, Andrew Nguyen had nine and Jack Vander Woude had seven as Seton improved its record to 13-6 overall and 8-1 in the Delaney Athletic Conference. Bobby Vander Woude made 4 of 4 3-pointers and had four assists, as did Jack Vander Woude, while John Paul Vander Woude and Nguyen had three each.
Jack Vander Woude also had six rebounds and John Paul Vander Woude had five, while Nguyen had five steals with three each from Patrick Nguyen and Liam Waldron.
