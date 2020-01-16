The Potomac Panthers regained a share of the lead in the Cardinal District boys basketball standings by beating Freedom 71-36 Wednesday at home in Dumfries.
They made 48 percent of their field goals (30-for-62) to boost their record to 4-1 in the district and 11-3 overall while the Eagles fell to 1-4 and 3-10 with a four-game losing streak.
Caleb Satchell led Potomac with 15 point and Anthony Jackson had 13 with 10 each from Kejahn Rainey and Larry Wright, while Rakim Lamarre had nine and Kyle Honore had six. They helped the Panthers start on an 11-3 run and build a lead as large as 41-19 in the first half before entering the fourth period with a 63-29 advantage.
Satchell and Wright also had three steals each while Honore had four assists. Wright added six rebounds while Satchell and Jackson had five apiece.
For Freedom, Justice Dixon had 14 points and Ryan Tallent had six. Adding five rebounds each were Devonte Boyd and Dixon, while Tallent had two steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.