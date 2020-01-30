The Osbourn Eagles broke a three-game losing streak Wednesday by beating Kettle Run’s girls basketball team 27-25 on the road in Nokesville.
They held an opponent under 26 points for the fifth time this season to boost their record to 10-9 (0-6 Cedar Run District).
Love Delaney finished with 11 points while Amiayna Williams and Steph Taylor had five each. Taylor also had nine rebounds and Delaney had seven with four apiece from Williams and Kayli West.
Williams added seven steals.
Forest Park girls basketball 41, Patriot 38
The Forest Park Bruins overcame an early six-point deficit Wednesday to beat Patriot’s girl basketball team 41-38 on the road in Woodbridge for a three-game winning streak.
They trailed 10-4 in the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime, but they rallied for a 28-27 lead entering the fourth period before finishing on a 13-11 run. Kayla Burton scored 10 of her game-high 11 points in the second half to help Forest Park improve its record to 12-6 (8-1 Cardinal District) while the Pioneers fell to 9-10 (4-3 Cedar Run District).
Lauren Palmeter added nine points on three 3-pointers while Janiah Jones had seven and Angel Jones had six, all in the second half.
For Patriot, Lauryn Moore and Briana Griffin had 10 points each with nine from Elena Bertrand and six from Caitlin Blackman. Moore also had 12 rebounds – nine offensively – for her second consecutive double-double and third this season. Taylor Booker added six assists while Blackman had three steals with two blocks apiece from Booker and Griffin.
Osbourn Park boys basketball 59, Manassas Park 42
The Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets put together their first winning streak since early December by beating Manassas Park’s boys basketball team 59-42 Wednesday on the road after defeating Stonewall Jackson 62-57 Tuesday on the road.
Jayden Ross led them with 14 points against the Cougars to boost OP’s record to 9-10 overall while the Yellow Jackets’ victory over Stonewall gave them a 2-5 record in the Cedar Run District with consecutive league wins. Manassas Park fell to 7-9 (3-4 Class 3 Northwestern District) and the Raiders fell to 6-12 (2-5 Cedar Run District).
Against Stonewall, Ethan Wilson had 20 points, Ross had 14, Carson Miller had 12 and Rahim Woni had 11.
Patriot boys basketball 61, Forest Park 54
The Patriot Pioneers made 9 of 18 3-pointers Wednesday to extend their winning streak to 10 games with a 61-54 victory over Forest Park’s boys basketball team at home in Nokesville.
Zack Blue went 5-for-7 on 3-pointers to finish with 17 points as Patriot bumped its record to 15-4 (6-1 Cedar Run District) while dropping the Bruins to 10-9 (5-4 Cardinal District). Darrel Johnson added 11 points, Trey Nelson had nine, Tyler Stringer had eight and Allen Davis had six.
Blue also had five steals and three assists while Nelson had six assists. Stringer added five blocks and four rebounds while Johnson had five rebounds.
They helped the Pioneers build a 21-15 lead in the first quarter, a 37-28 advantage at halftime and a 51-40 lead entering the fourth period.
For the Bruins, Kenneth Clark had 14 points with eight each from Kenyani Lee, Clyde Harmon and Leon Farley, while Tyler Smith had seven.
