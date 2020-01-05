The Freedom Eagles dominated the second half Saturday to overcome a first-quarter deficit and end a three-game losing streak with a 68-52 victory over Northumberland’s boys basketball team on the road in Heathsville.
They amassed a 41-26 run over the third and fourth quarters after trailing 15-13 in the first period and leading only 27-26 at halftime. So they boosted their record to 3-6 with Erich Downing’s 18 points, Justice Dixon’s 13, Ryan Tallent’s 10, Jordan Perkins’ nine and Markel Williams’ seven.
Williams also had 11 rebounds while Downing had eight, Dixon and Kameron Bannister had six each and Tallent had four. Adding two assists apiece were Dixon, Downing, Tallent and Williams, while Jordan Perkins, Dixon and Downing had two steals each. Plus, Dixon had four blocks and Nasir Kelly had two.
Seton boys basketball 69, Fredericksburg Christian 50
Andrew Nguyen made 5 of 9 3-pointers to score 27 points Friday as his Seton Conquistadors beat Fredericksburg Christian’s boys basketball team 69-50 on the road.
Dominic Olszewski added 18 points, Bobby Vander Woude had 10 and John Paul Vander Woude had nine to keep Seton undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play at 3-0 with an 8-5 record overall, including a recent 83-77 overtime win over Battlefield on Dec. 28 in the Bulldog Bash tournament.
Against Fredericksburg, they helped the Conquistadors take a 37-29 lead at halftime after finishing the first quarter tied 15-15. Then Seton used a 19-6 run to enter the fourth period ahead 56-35.
Olszewski also had 14 rebounds, including eight on the offensive end, giving Seton a 14-1 advantage in that area. Bobby Vander Woude added four assists with three each from John Paul Vander Woude and Nguyen, while John Paul Vander Woude had four steals with three apiece from Patrick Nguyen and Andrew Nguyen.
Plus, Olszewski had two blocks and two steals.
Heritage Christian boys basketball 46, Valley Baptist Christian 30
Hayden James scored 18 points Friday to help the Heritage Christian Patriots earn their first victory of the boys basketball season by beating Valley Baptist 46-30.
Bret Cormican added 14 points as Heritage boosted its record to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Old Dominion Association of Church Schools while dropping Valley to 5-2 overall. James also had three steals and three assists.
